Industry News





Rubicon's Musical Theatre Intensive Presents the Classic Broadway Sensation "On the Town"

Set in New York City during WWII, three sailors explore the city during their 24-hour leave only to find love and adventure at every turn.
 
 
VENTURA, Calif. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Big Apple hits the big stage when Rubicon's Musical Theatre Intensive presents the quintessential musical comedy ON THE TOWN. Set in New York City during WWII, three sailors explore the city during their 24-hour leave only to find love and adventure at every turn. Based on a 1944 ballet, Fancy Free, developed by Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins, with book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, On the Town features some of Bernstein's most recognizable Broadway songs. Co-directed by Associate Artistic Director and Director of Education and Outreach Brian McDonald with choreographer Carolanne Marano andmusical direction by Miriam Arichea this fun-filled musical sweeps through the world's most iconic city with dazzling dance numbers, humor and memorable show tunes. A live 8-piece orchestra will feature local professionals and students performing familiar songs that include "Come Up to My Place," "Lucky to Be Me," "Some Other Time" and "New York, New York." This high-energy and unapologetically American musical opens August 4 and runs for two weeks through August 12.

The year is 1944 and a trio of footloose sailors, determined to make the most of their 24-hour shore leave, head out on the town in New York City. Thoughtful Chip, easygoing Ozzie and incurably romantic Gabey each have their own idea of fun and frolic, but after Gabey sees a photo of 'Miss Turnstiles' in the subway, he is convinced that she's the girl for him. The three sailors agree to split up and find Gabey's dream girl. Along the way, each one falls in love before reuniting as six newfound friends. From Coney Island to Times Square, ON THE TOWN is as energetic and exciting as the city that never sleeps.

Brian McDonald describes ON THE TOWN, as "a joyous musical with big belly laughs and tremendous heart – perfect for the entire family!

ON THE TOWN features an ambitious, exuberant and youthful 25-member cast with most of the actors from Ventura such as Daniel Brackett as Gabey, Gabe Lemus as Ozzie and Nico Wicklin as Chip, Riley Conrad as Lucy, Cassidy Craig as Hildy, Anna Demaria as Claire, Madison Hendricks as Ivy Smith, Abigail Creech as Diana Dream/Deloris Deloris, Jacob Mizraji as Uperman, Seth Stevenson as Policeman, SamVoltrian as Pitkin and Lucy Willhite as Flossie. Ensemble players from Ventura include Maddie Caldwell, Julia Fickenscher, Nick Rada, Madeleine Riddle, Sophia Rocha, Daniel Smithson, Noah Sletten, Tiffany Viesca and Reginald Whigham. Rounding off the cast is Yesenia Espinoza from Oxnard as Madam Dilly, Ian Waschak of Santa Clarita as Dance Captain/Ensemble, Bryan Abriz of Oxnard, Gus Graham of Santa Paula and Emily Kuhn of Ojai.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE AND TICKETS
Rubicon Theatre Company's Youth Program presentation of ON THE TOWN runs Friday, August 4 at 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, August 5 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Sunday, August 6 at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 10 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 11 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 12 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Rubicon Theatre Company is located at 1006 East Main Street, Ventura, CA  93001. Advance tickets sales are $15 for kids under 12 and $20 for general admission. (Tickets are $5 more at the door.) To purchase by phone, call the Rubicon Box Office at 805.667.2900 or in person from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. To purchase tickets online, go to www.rubicontheatre.org.

805-667-2900
mhunter@rubicontheatre.org
Click to Share