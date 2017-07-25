News By Tag
Mario V. Chalmers Foundation 9th Annual Golf Tournament and VIP Mixer
Come help the Mario V Chalmers Foundation give back to community and enjoy a Round of Golf, Bowling with Mario or a VIP Mixer.
Now in his 9th season of the NBA Mario's best friend's mother, Pauline Peterson, had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1998. Mrs. Pauline, who lost her battle with the disease in 2006 was the inspiration for The Mario V Chalmers Foundation to provide funding to cancer and youth initiatives. initial funding build Mario's Closet a specialty shop at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital, recently the Boys and Girls Club Teen Center continues to be goal.
This year the 9th Annual Mario V. Chalmers Foundation, VIP Mixer will be held Friday, August 11, 2017 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at the Oread Hotel. For the VIP Mixer $35 per person covers Cocktails and Hors d-oeuvres, the introduction of VERNARD by Schnaer Family Wines, Awards Presentation and Live Auction. Bowling with families will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Royal Crest Lanes from 2:00 – 4:00p.m., and the golf tournament will be Monday, August 14th from 11am to 7:00pm at The Jayhawk Club. One half of the net proceeds will again go to the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence Teen Center. To register for any event, go to http://www.MarioVChalmersFoundation.org or call 785-505-0639.
Mario went on to say…… "This is an extra special year because we will present the Heart of the Champion award to Scott (Scooter) Ward at the VIP reception on Friday evening. Scooter is an Associate Athletics Director for Kansas Athletics and works closely with the men's basketball and women's volleyball teams. He has known my family, since I became a Jayhawk. In early October last year, Scott Ward suffered an aortic dissection. His survival depended on emergency open heart surgery to repair a partial rupture in his aorta, the largest blood vessel in the human body. He faced long odds, including a survival rate under 10 percent. And the odds got worse a month into recovery when he suffered another aortic tear requiring a second emergency surgery. Long story short he is with us today back to work with the Jayhawks because he has a Heart of a Champion! I am truly thankful that I am able to continue to help the Lawrence community and that Lawrence continues to join me."
About the Mario V. Chalmers Foundation: The mission of the Mario V. Chalmers Foundation is to create and support community based programs that encourages the positive development of youth through sports and education and fund initiatives for breast cancer/cancer research and treatment. With programs like Mario's Closet which opened in July 2011 at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital to work with the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence Kansas it's all about giving back to the community. We can be found on a variety of Social Media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by searching Mario V. Chalmers Foundation.
