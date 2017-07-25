News By Tag
Rubicon Theatre Company presents Southern California Premiere of "Incognito" by Nick Payne
Directed by Katharine Farmer - Opens Saturday, September 16 at Rubicon Theatre in Ventura.
The first of the interconnected stories in INCOGNITO is based on a true story about Thomas Harvey, a doctor who steals Albert Einstein's brain and risks everything he holds dear in the hope of doing future research and understanding the nature of genius. The second story introduces the audience to Henry Molaison, a young man who experiences short-term memory loss after a brain operation. Unable to form any new memories, Henry is hopelessly caught in a never-ending loop of confusion, with fleeting moments of awareness of his situation. In the third story, a clinical neuropsychologist who prides herself on understanding other people's needs for human connection, struggles with her own.
INCOGNITO debuted in London with a sell-out run at the Bush Theatre in May of 2014. The play was performed Off-Broadway at the Manhattan Theatre Club in May, 2016, receiving an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play.
Reviewers praise INCOGNITO. The New York Times calls the play "ingenious, remarkable and tantalizing"
INCOGNITO opens on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District, with low-priced previews Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. The production continues Wednesdays through Sundays through October 1, 2017. For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900.
