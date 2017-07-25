 
News By Tag
* Incognito
* Katharine Farmer
* Nick Payne
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ventura
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625

Rubicon Theatre Company presents Southern California Premiere of "Incognito" by Nick Payne

Directed by Katharine Farmer - Opens Saturday, September 16 at Rubicon Theatre in Ventura.
 
 
Incognito_Cover
Incognito_Cover
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Incognito
* Katharine Farmer
* Nick Payne

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Ventura - California - US

Subject:
* Events

VENTURA, Calif. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- How much of our identity is created by our minds and our memories? Award-winning playwright Nick Payne (Constellations) explores this question in the Southern California Premiere of his dazzling new play about what it means to be human. Four actors play 21 characters in interwoven stories (some based on true events) that examine the extent to which our identities and our choices are governed by the complex and delicate mechanisms of the brain. Payne's moving and deeply profound play seeks to make sense of the relationship between the physical and metaphysical. Directed by Indy Award-winning director Katharine Farmer (The Nibroc Trilogy), INCOGNITO previews on Sept. 13-15 and opens Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Rubicon Theatre in Ventura followed by an after party at Rhumb Line Restaurant in the Ventura Harbor.

The first of the interconnected stories in INCOGNITO is based on a true story about Thomas Harvey, a doctor who steals Albert Einstein's brain and risks everything he holds dear in the hope of doing future research and understanding the nature of genius. The second story introduces the audience to Henry Molaison, a young man who experiences short-term memory loss after a brain operation. Unable to form any new memories, Henry is hopelessly caught in a never-ending loop of confusion, with fleeting moments of awareness of his situation. In the third story, a clinical neuropsychologist who prides herself on understanding other people's needs for human connection, struggles with her own.

INCOGNITO debuted in London with a sell-out run at the Bush Theatre in May of 2014. The play was performed Off-Broadway at the Manhattan Theatre Club in May, 2016, receiving an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play.

Reviewers praise INCOGNITO. The New York Times calls the play "ingenious, remarkable and tantalizing" The Guardian describes it as "fascinating and moving. Incognito is at the top of its class," And the Huffington Post reviewer effused, "Highly recommended. Incognito will keep you thinking for days." The Hollywood Reporter said the play "beautifully illustrates the complexity of the human brain." BritishTheatre.com adds, "Payne's writing is intriguing and the pace never flags."

INCOGNITO opens on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District, with low-priced previews Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. The production continues Wednesdays through Sundays through October 1, 2017. For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900.

End
Source:Rubicon Theatre Company
Email:***@rubicontheatre.org Email Verified
Tags:Incognito, Katharine Farmer, Nick Payne
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Ventura - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MHunter PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share