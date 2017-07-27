News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dermala Inc. joins MetroConnect to expand international growth
This program will allow Dermala Inc. pursue foreign market opportunities for its innovative consumer dermatology products.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the MetroConnect initiative,"
As the flagship export assistance program of World Trade Center San Diego, MetroConnect seeks to cultivate a pipeline of export-ready firms to elevate San Diego's global reach. Now in its third year, program participants will receive a $10,000 grant, presented by JPMorgan Chase & Co., and a suite of programmatic support services to assist with international expansion strategies. Program participants will have access to a dedicated staff manager at WTC San Diego, and will receive guidance on export compliance, financing and fundraising, among other international support services.
"We applaud Dermala for taking the next step in going global," said Nikia Clarke, executive director of World Trade Center San Diego. "With SMEs like this at the forefront, San Diego must continue to increase its export capacity and boost the region's global identity. MetroConnect is equipping these companies with the resources necessary to do just that."
The MetroConnect program is highly competitive, with just 15 selected based on a variety of criteria, including interest in new markets, interest in targeted metro markets, assessed impact of funds, current international traction and more. Applicants were assessed by a panel of judges, including representatives from Qualcomm Ventures, Biocom, UC San Diego, Rough Draft Brewing, San Diego State University, Tech San Diego, U.S. Department of Commerce, UC San Diego, San Diego Regional EDC and WTC San Diego.
Dermala Inc.joins a cohort of 14 other companies representing a unique cross-section of San Diego's industries, from cleantech to maritime to craft brewing and life sciences – each with plans to take San Diego innovation globally.
Participating companies will also be considered for the program's MetroConnect Grand Prize Pitchfest in May 2018, which will provide an additional $35,000 to help one or two companies further advance their global agendas.
MetroConnect is underwritten by JPMorgan Chase & Co., with additional support provided by Air Canada, CDC Small Business Finance, Japan Airlines, Japan External Trade Organization, Qualcomm, SYSTRAN, Taylor Guitars and others.
About Dermala Inc.
Dermala Inc., http://www.dermala.com, is a biotechnology company developing the next generation over-the-counter products for multi-billion dollar consumer dermatology markets - acne, eczema and aging skin. Dermala has developed a platform technology to identify proprietary formulations of natural compounds from the human microbiome (the collection of microbiomes on and in our bodies) that have the potential to support skin health and deliver better efficacy without side effects.
About World Trade Center San Diego
World Trade Center San Diego operates as an affiliate of San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation. WTC San Diego works to further San Diego's global competitiveness by building an export pipeline, attracting and retaining foreign investment and increasing San Diego's global profile abroad. http://sandiegobusiness.org/
Contact
Dermala Inc.
info@dermala.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse