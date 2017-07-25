News By Tag
Gossamer Grove Hosts Final Summer Movie Night at Flight Park on August 12
"We are so excited to host another one of these fun movie nights," said Susan Wilke, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "Each of these events are always so much fun and it's great to see the community come out and spend time together."
Pull out your blankets and lawn chairs and join us at Flight Park with your family and friends to enjoy some summer fun. Tasty treats from the Kona Ice Truck and cold water will be provided.
Community members or anyone interested in attending the event is encouraged to visit the Lennar Central Valley Facebook page for updates. Flight Park is located at Gossamer Grove, off 7th Standard and Calloway.
Gossamer Grove is a masterplanned community that will be built atop more than 1,000 acres and will include, in addition to more than 3,000 homes, two schools, ten parks including Flight Park, meant to pay homage to Shafter's deep-rooted history in aviation, and commercial and retail development, including city services.
Gossamer Grove will be built in phases, the first of which is now selling and has quick move-in homes available. The first phase consists of three series of home styles by Lennar, The Cambridge Collection, The Chateau Series and The California Series.
For more information on this community or to view move-in ready homes, visit www.lennar.com/
For a list of new home communities throughout the Greater Bakersfield area, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
