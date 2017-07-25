News By Tag
Host Your Next Group Party at Max's Restaurant in Toronto
Located at 1520 Steeles Ave, West Unit 121 Vaughn ON L4K 3B9, Max's offers
Toronto-
"With the help of our friendly staff, functions run smoothly from the time of planning to event execution and meticulous preparation of food,'' said Lana Marcaida, Director for North America Operations, Max's Group, Inc, operator of internationally known brands, including Max's Restaurant.
MAXIMO ROOM and RUBY ROOM
Max's of Manila's dynamism and creativity in event planning can create exquisite events and memory-filled functions. With a maximum capacity of 90 people and two superb rooms, Max's of Manila offers a compassionate and perfection-driven touch.
Additionally, the restaurant known for its delectable and authentic Filipino cuisine can house different events and functions, such as wedding receptions, birthday celebrations, christenings, meetings and simple get-togethers.
Max's Restaurant offers traditional Filipino favorites such as Pancit (noodles), Lumpia (egg rolls), Adobo and of course, Max's famous Fried Chicken.
For information on Max's Restaurant, visit http://www.maxsrestaurantcanada.com.
