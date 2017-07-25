 
Industry News





Host Your Next Group Party at Max's Restaurant in Toronto

 
 
Max's Restaurant - Toronto
TORONTO - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Whether for a special occasion or dinner with a group of family and friends, Max's Restaurant, Cuisine of the Philippines boasts one of Toronto's premier party venues.

         Located at 1520 Steeles Ave, West Unit 121 Vaughn ON L4K 3B9, Max's offers

         Toronto-area customers have two venues to plan the perfect function or place to celebrate the restaurants 70 years of serving authentic Philippine cuisine!

         "With the help of our friendly staff, functions run smoothly from the time of planning to event execution and meticulous preparation of food,'' said Lana Marcaida, Director for North America Operations, Max's Group, Inc, operator of internationally known brands, including Max's Restaurant.

MAXIMO ROOM and RUBY ROOM

         Max's of Manila's dynamism and creativity in event planning can create exquisite events and memory-filled functions. With a maximum capacity of 90 people and two superb rooms, Max's of Manila offers a compassionate and perfection-driven touch.

Additionally, the restaurant known for its delectable and authentic Filipino cuisine can house different events and functions, such as wedding receptions, birthday celebrations, christenings, meetings and simple get-togethers.

         Max's Restaurant offers traditional Filipino favorites such as Pancit (noodles), Lumpia (egg rolls), Adobo and of course, Max's famous Fried Chicken.

 For information on Max's Restaurant, visit http://www.maxsrestaurantcanada.com.

