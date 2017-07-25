News By Tag
New Licensed Medical Aesthetician
Metrolina Dermatology has hired a licensed medical aesthetician to provide skin care services
Michelle's expertise has been recognized by InStyle Magazine, Allure Magazine, Philadelphia, and Philadelphia Style magazines. She also won the Best of Philly award in 2001, in Philadelphia. Her special interests lie in combining the most current evidence based cosmetic treatment technology with science backed skin care. She is also working to become an RN to more fully meet her patient's needs.
"I am very happy to be able to offer additional cosmetic services due to the arrival of Michelle Martin-Thomas. We have appointments available for various cosmetic treatments" says Dr. Sasha Haberle, south Charlotte dermatologist.
Dr. Haberle is a double board certified Mohs Surgeon located across from CMC-Pineville in south Charlotte at 10502 Park Rd, Suite 100. Contact them today if you are interested in learning more about micro-needling, chemical peels, microdermabrasion or other cosmetic or medical dermatological services- go to www.MetrolinaDermatology.com
Contact
Dr. Sasha Haberle
***@metrolinadermatology.com
