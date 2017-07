New Licensed Medical Aesthetician

Metrolina Dermatology has hired a licensed medical aesthetician to provide skin care services

Michelle Martin-Thomas - Aesthetician

Dr. Sasha Haberle

-- Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery Specialists is pleased to have a Licensed Medical Aesthetician now. Michelle Martin-Thomas joined the practice with over 20 years experience in skin care, and specialization in clinical skincare for the last 15 years. She graduated from the Jean Madeline Aveda Institute, and has been trained on multiple aesthetic lasers, in addition to advanced microdermabrasion, chemical peels, micro-needling, and micro-current certifications. Michelle is licensed in N.C, PA and NY.Michelle's expertise has been recognized by InStyle Magazine, Allure Magazine, Philadelphia, and Philadelphia Style magazines. She also won the Best of Philly award in 2001, in Philadelphia. Her special interests lie in combining the most current evidence based cosmetic treatment technology with science backed skin care. She is also working to become an RN to more fully meet her patient's needs."I am very happy to be able to offer additional cosmetic services due to the arrival of Michelle Martin-Thomas. We have appointments available for various cosmetic treatments" says Dr. Sasha Haberle, south Charlotte dermatologist.Dr. Haberle is a double board certified Mohs Surgeon located across from CMC-Pineville in south Charlotte at 10502 Park Rd, Suite 100. Contact them today if you are interested in learning more about micro-needling, chemical peels, microdermabrasion or other cosmetic or medical dermatological services- go to www.MetrolinaDermatology.com