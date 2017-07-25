Country(s)
DFW Teen Fashion Week ® Season 3
Two specitacular Days - 3 incredible events !
***October 7 & 8th 2017***
Saturday 7th
12p The Ultimate Dance Battle
6p The Ultimate Hair Battle - a Golden Touch Production
Media Tech Institute 13300 Branch View Ln, Dallas, TX 75234
Saturday 8th
6p Runway is Life Fashion Show
The Lofty Spaces 816 Montgomery Dallas, TX 75215
DFW Teen Fashion Week® is a philanthropic event dedicated to improving the quality of life while boosting positive self-image of today's teen/young adults through fashion. The 2017 will highlight and bring preventive awareness to a subject that is so very delicate - Teen Suicide. We understand that we must actively partake in preventive care to ensure the mental health, wealth and success teens and young adults. Since 2014 there has been a global increase in Teen Suicide ranging from ages 15-24, which is our demographic.
With our platform, we have the opportunity to reach and impact thousands of young adults in the DFW Metroplex. Our ultimate goal is to Help and Educate while providing Resources and Encouragement to our youth.
DFW Teen Fashion Week® is powered by ICONIQ Teen Development/
Our Charities: DFW Teen Fashion Week® gives back the gift of "APPROACHING LIFE WITH CONFIDENCE & STYLE" to young ladies and gentlemen everywhere. We Sponsor the following Charities:
Divine Girls Home is a safe nurturing and loving environment for young ladies to receive love, encouragement, education and skills to become self-sufficient in society. The owner of this organization is Beverly Chavers-Foster.
The Red Chair Project is a non-profit organization for Sickle Cell Awareness. The visionary behind this project is Sharonda Sikes who also is a Sickle Cell carrier. "Don't Suffer in Silence"
Both of these courageous women selflessly give of themselves in order to help others, mainly our youth. It is our goal to help assist them on this journey giving back through fashion.
DFW TEEN FASHION WEEK 2016 FEATURED ON CW33 FASHION FIX
(CLICK ON LINK TO WATCH!)
Wesitte: http://www.dfwteenfashionweek.com
