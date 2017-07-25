 

DFW Teen Fashion Week ® Season 3

 
DFW TEEN FASHION WEEK ® S3
DALLAS - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- DFW Teen Fashion Week - an independent & diverse fashion industry event produced exclusively for Teen/Young Adults Models, Emerging Designers & Media Moguls. As featured on CW33 Fashion Fix - DFW Teen Fashion Week® is a MODEL COMPETITION and the first EVER of its kind!  It's the "Oscars" of the Teen & Young Adult fashion industry focusing on empowering the youth of Dallas Fort Worth.  We've combined our love for fashion as well as the love we have for our youth to bring you a spectacular event to our community! This year we're expanding to 3 power packed days full of fashion, music, dance, art & beauty held every October in Dallas.

Two specitacular Days - 3 incredible events !
***October 7 & 8th 2017***

Saturday 7th

12p The Ultimate Dance Battle

6p The Ultimate Hair Battle - a Golden Touch Production

Media Tech Institute 13300 Branch View Ln, Dallas, TX 75234

Saturday 8th

6p Runway is Life Fashion Show

The Lofty Spaces 816 Montgomery Dallas, TX 75215

DFW Teen Fashion Week® is a philanthropic event dedicated to improving the quality of life while boosting positive self-image of today's teen/young adults through fashion. The 2017 will highlight and bring preventive awareness to a subject that is so very delicate - Teen Suicide.  We understand that we must actively partake in preventive care to ensure the mental health, wealth and success teens and young adults. Since 2014 there has been a global increase in Teen Suicide ranging from ages 15-24, which is our demographic.

With our platform, we have the opportunity to reach and impact thousands of young adults in the DFW Metroplex. Our ultimate goal is to Help and Educate while providing Resources and Encouragement to our youth.

DFW Teen Fashion Week® is powered by ICONIQ Teen Development/ICONIQ Cares, a 501c3 non profit organization that brings together a diverse network of leaders to effect positive change through youth empowerment in our community.

Our Charities: DFW Teen Fashion Week® gives back the gift of "APPROACHING LIFE WITH CONFIDENCE & STYLE" to young ladies and gentlemen everywhere. We Sponsor the following Charities:

Divine Girls Home is a safe nurturing and loving environment for young ladies to receive love, encouragement, education and skills to become self-sufficient in society. The owner of this organization is Beverly Chavers-Foster.

The Red Chair Project is a non-profit organization for Sickle Cell Awareness. The visionary behind this project is Sharonda Sikes who also is a Sickle Cell carrier. "Don't Suffer in Silence"

Both of these courageous women selflessly give of themselves in order to help others, mainly our youth. It is our goal to help assist them on this journey giving back through fashion.

EMAIL:  mediapress@dfwteenfashionweek.com

DFW TEEN FASHION WEEK 2016 FEATURED ON CW33 FASHION FIX
         (CLICK ON LINK TO WATCH!)

Wesitte: http://www.dfwteenfashionweek.com

Cassie Cole
TaWanna Haswell
mediapress@dfwteenfashionweek.com

