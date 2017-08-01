Country(s)
Mohamed Roshdy the Minister's consultant for Media attending National Security conference
Film Director Mohamed Roshdy the Minister's Media consultant representing the Minister Dr. Ghada Waly the minister of social solidarity at the National Security conference and internet dangerous in Egypt
In addition to the words of the guests, the event included presentations such as documentaries, videos, audio and phonetic and theater, all of which reflect the dangers of unsafe use of the Internet and social networking sites, such as the circulation of undocumented information, dissemination of rumors, how to avoid the dangers of usage and how to use the Internet effectively And safe.
"The need to deal with the fourth generation wars is stronger than what is happening today, as the threat continues to escalate day by day," said Mohammed Roshdy, the Digital Media consultant for digital media the minister of social solidarity, representing Dr. Ghada Waly the minister of social solidarity in Egypt, We should not lose sight of the importance of the Internet in communicating with citizens and developing this communication more and more effectively.
"We should prepare and support Egypt's security bases with all the new technologies to face the terrorism with it's new methods to get our community's youth in his teams." said Mohamed Roshdy.
Maj. Gen. Adel Al-Omda, advisor to the Nasser Military Academy, urged all state institutions to cooperate with the youth of the Voice of Students Association in Egypt to ensure the success of the Internet awareness campaign to protect the national and personal security of the country. Which may threaten the security of society.
Saad Nadim, President of Sawat Egypt Students Association, thanked the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Culture for his support and support of youth. He also thanked the public figures and young people and stressed the importance of using soft power to raise awareness about the dangers of the Internet.
The Voice of Students of Egypt Association is a central organization in 27 governorates with number 753. It targets students and youth and provides special services for young people such as training and rehabilitation such as the future leaders project for the rehabilitation of youth and students and works on various activities and projects benefiting young people such as Radio Central of the country. Country and other activities.
The Association has won the confidence of many young people at the level of the provinces until they reached 62 thousand.
