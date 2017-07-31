Mohamed Roshdy the Minister's consultant for Media attendin National Security conference

Film Director Mohamed Roshdy the Minister's Media consultant representing the Minister Dr. Ghada Waly the minister of social solidarity at the National Security conference in Cairo

محمد رشدي مستشار وزيرة التضامن للإعلام

End

-- The first event of the "Internet Risk" campaign was launched by holding the first conference held in the circular hall of the Supreme Council of Culture at the Opera House, represented by the Ministries of Culture, Solidarity, Youth and Defense, with their high-level representatives who gave their words and opinions through their experiences on the dangers of the Internet.In addition to the words of the guests, the event included presentations such as documentaries, videos, audio and phonetic and theater, all of which reflect the dangers of unsafe use of the Internet and social networking sites, such as the circulation of undocumented information, dissemination of rumors, how to avoid the dangers of usage and how to use the Internet effectively And safe."The need to deal with the fourth generation wars is stronger than what is happening today, as the threat continues to escalate day by day," said, a consultant for digital media at the Ministry of Social Solidarity, representing, We should not lose sight of the importance of the Internet in communicating with citizens and developing this communication more and more effectively.Maj. Gen. Adel Al-Omda, advisor to the Nasser Military Academy, urged all state institutions to cooperate with the youth of the Voice of Students Association in Egypt to ensure the success of the Internet awareness campaign to protect the national and personal security of the country. Which may threaten the security of society.Dr. Mohammed Azzam, a sociologist and expert on information technology, agreed on the importance of the role of the state in intervening to stop the exploitation of citizens, especially the international institutions concerned with the role of culture, education, media and youth with institutions. Religious.Saad Nadim, President of Sawat Egypt Students Association, thanked the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Culture for his support and support of youth. He also thanked the public figures and young people and stressed the importance of using soft power to raise awareness about the dangers of the Internet.In his speech, Dr. Hatem Rabie, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Culture, stressed that the role of cultural institutions is to unite all efforts to combat the dangers of unsafe use of the Internet, which has become a phenomenon that threatens the safety of society.He added that after the invasion of peoples militarily through direct wars, today we are discussing the invasion of a special kind is the invasion of thought, and as the Internet positives it also risks we can avoid by awareness and awareness of the seriousness of what is provided to us, and I agree completely with the Voice of students in Egypt on the need to raise awareness The Internet in ways that ensure that society avoids its risks at the personal and national levels.The Voice of Students of Egypt Association is a central organization in 27 governorates with number 753. It targets students and youth and provides special services for young people such as training and rehabilitation such as the future leaders project for the rehabilitation of youth and students and works on various activities and projects benefiting young people such as Radio Central of the country. Country and other activities.The Association has won the confidence of many young people at the level of the provinces until they reached 62 thousand.