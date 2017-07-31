 
BUF is Partnering for Impact and Funding Dreams During the Detroit Dream Cruise Weekend

Fueling Dreams. Driving Success. Partnerships for Impact. That's the mission of BUF Michigan.
 
 
drives and dreams
drives and dreams
 
DETROIT - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- As Detroiters "motor around" looking at and driving classic cars during the Woodward Dream Cruise, the BUF Drives & Dreams event is in the mix. It's the organization's fourth annual fundraiser and will be Saturday, August 19 from 7pm to Midnight.

Presented by AAA and supported by Prestige Cadillac, the annual fundraiser party will celebrate BUF's 47-year history and its mission of funding and administering programs that address the needs of our community.

"This party with a purpose will celebrate BUF's mission to uplift the community with programs. BUF presents Drives & Dreams, a classic car and networking extravaganza to round out Dream Cruise weekend at the brand new ultra-sleek Prestige Cadillac," said Kenneth Donaldson, President & CEO, BUF of Michigan. Prestige Cadillac is located at 29900 Van Dyke in Warren.

The program will begin at 7:00 pm with a classic car showcase and a "Best in Show" contest followed by mix and mingle networking with a live band and strolling performance artists. All attendees with receive premium gifts and indulge in hors d'oeuvres and desserts. Cocktails will also be served. Tickets are $35 and available online at https://www.bufmi.org/events/drivedreams

"With the partnership of AAA of Michigan and Prestige Cadillac, the event promises to be a one of a kind Dream Cruise afterglow, with a unique blend of networking, great food, drinks, cool music, and of course, hot cars. Our target audience is Detroit's car enthusiast community, philanthropists and lovers of style and fashion," said Donaldson.

About BUF: Black United Fund of Michigan, Inc. is an alternative funding resource for nonprofit community service organizations and programs that focus on education, community development, cultural enrichment and economic improvement.

For more information, contact the BUF office 313 894-2200 and www.bufmi.org

Media Contact
Pam Perry
(248) 690-6810
***@pamperrypr.com
Source:BUF Michigan
Email:***@pamperrypr.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Jul 31, 2017
