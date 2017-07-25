News By Tag
Naqvi Injury Law Promotes Jenae Page to Office Manager
Page has worked with firm since 2011 and is now reponsible for operations at the 30-person law firm
"Clients and partners that interact with our office undoubtedly know that Jenae is an integral part of our company," said managing partner Farhan Naqvi. "She has exceptional judgment and interpersonal skills that make her a great fit to manage our employees and the overall flow of our office. I am proud to call her a colleague and friend."
Page was most recently Naqvi's personal assistant and has a wealth of experience in client relations, problem solving and leadership. "Her organizational and management style have made her an outstanding leader," said Naqvi. "She will help us continue to provide the best legal services and customer service in Southern Nevada."
ABOUT NAQVI INJURY LAW
Naqvi Injury Law was founded in 2008 by Farhan Naqvi, who has been practicing law since 2003. Over the course of his career, Naqvi has obtained millions of dollars in compensation for his clients. In recognition of his efforts on his clients' behalf, Naqvi is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, has received the highest possible rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale Hubbell, and holds an Avvo "Superb" rating. In 2016, the firm was voted Best of Las Vegas (http://bestoflasvegas.com/
For more information, visit http://naqvilaw.com or call 702-553-1000.
