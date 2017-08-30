News By Tag
SPORTS'N SPOKES, Spina Bifida Association & Cure Medical Host Accessible Travel Event + Photo C
Now in its' seventh year, the 2017 GOEL event kicks off on August 1, 2017, with a photo contest and prize giveaways for participants. SPORTS 'N SPOKES, Spina Bifida Association and Cure Medical social media pages will feature a daily listing of accessible vacation spots, outdoors programs, and other events. Collectively, these social media pages reach more than 250,000 people per week who use wheelchairs or those who care for someone who does.
"Community is important to the Spina Bifida Association and its constituents. The Get Out, Enjoy Life program fits well with SBA's goals to develop a stronger, close-knit community and highlight how people with Spina Bifida go beyond all limits. This is the perfect opportunity for our community members to connect with and encourage each other to have an active summer! I'm looking forward to seeing how people with Spina Bifida spend their vacations," SBA President & CEO Sara Struwe says.
This year's GOEL theme is all about travel everywhere your heart desires to go regardless of your paralysis, using the slogan of SUMMER TOUR, 2017! The program will spotlight activities like adaptive sports, accessible amusement parks, inclusive vacation spots and other unique travel outings across the United States.
View the full program details at: http://pvamag.com/
Participants also may submit photos of related family vacations and weekend outings to be considered for one of three Grand Prizes. Winners from the related photo contest will receive the Get Out, Enjoy Life Prize Pack and the grand prizes listed below.
· First-Place Photo Winner
First-place winner will receive a custom-built Razorback wheelchair courtesy of Colours Wheelchair [$5000 retail value], the Get Out, Enjoy Life Summer Tour T-shirt, and based on photo quality, the cover spot of the November 2017 S'NS issue. Winning photos that do not meet our production and design resolutions will be placed in the Final Frame section of the magazine and the winner will receive a 2-year subscription to compensate the prize. Colours Wheelchairs offers no substitutions or exchanges for other products as part of this contest and this prize is limited to US residents only.
· Second-Place Photo Winner
Second-place winner will receive a 32 GB Apple iPad with WiFi [$400 retail value] courtesy of Cure Medical, a complimentary one-year subscription to SPORTS `N SPOKES, the Get Out, Enjoy Life Summer Tour T-shirt and his/her winning photo featured in the Final Frame of the November 2017 issue of SPORTS `N SPOKES.
· Third-Place Photo Winner
Third-place winners will receive a $300 gift card for medical supplies courtesy of At Home Medical, a complimentary copy of the November 2017 SPORTS `N SPOKES issue, and the Get Out, Enjoy Life Summer Tour T-shirt. The winning photo will be featured as "Spoke of the Week" on the S'NS web site.
SUBMIT YOUR CONTEST PHOTOS HERE: http://pvamag.com/
Contest details and official rules also viewable at: http://pvamag.com/
Contest ends on August 30, 2017.
PLAY ALONG ON FACEBOOK
SPORTS 'N SPOKES Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/
Spina Bifida Association Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/
Cure Medical Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/
Daily prize winners will be chosen from those who play along on the abovementioned Facebook pages, and will receive a prize pack that includes a 2017 Summer Tour commemorative t-shirt from the Get Out, Enjoy Life event.
About SPORTS 'N SPOKES magazine
SPORTS 'N SPOKES is a bimonthly publication produced by the Paralyzed Veterans of America. S'NS reports on competitive sports and recreation for wheelchair users. Since 1975, S'NS has been a leader in wheelchair sports coverage and currently goes to more than 50,000 subscribers in 43 countries worldwide. Our readers come from all walks of life, all having one thing in common: determination!
About the Spina Bifida Association
The Spina Bifida Association (SBA) serves adults and children who live with the challenges of Spina Bifida. Since 1973, SBA has been the only national voluntary health agency solely dedicated to enhancing the lives of those with Spina Bifida and those whose lives are touched by this challenging birth defect. Its tools are education, advocacy, research, and support. Through its network of Chapters, SBA has a presence in more than 125 communities nationwide and touches thousands of people each year. Learn more at:http://spinabifidaassociation.org/
About Cure Medical
Founded by quadriplegic Bob Yant, Cure Medical is an independently-
For more information, please contact:
Lisa Wells
Vice President of Marketing
Cure Medical
PH: 678.232.1330
lwells@curemedical.com
www.curemedical.com
