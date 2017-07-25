News By Tag
Kelley Kronenberg Welcomes Attorneys Michael E. Chisholm and Oscar Lombana to its Miami Office
Michael E. Chisholm assists in handling matters related to First Party Insurance Defense, Property and Casualty Claims, and Complex Commercial Construction Disputes.
Prior to joining Kelley Kronenberg, Mr. Chisholm worked as a Senior Associate for a statewide, full-service firm where he gained experience in First Party Property Insurance Defense matters. Additionally, he served as in-house counsel for a Miami-based, international freight forwarding corporation, focusing on labor law, contract enforcement, and providing direction to outside counsel on all of the corporation's pending litigation. He is a member of the Cuban American Bar Association and the Belen Alumni Lawyers Section.
Mr. Chisholm earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science from Florida State University, while also minoring in English. He earned his Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Miami School of Law. While attending law school, Mr. Chisholm participated in the Miami Law Transactional Externship Program, where he spent a year gaining valuable experience as a Legal Intern in the General Counsel's office for the largest privately-held spirits company in the world. He is admitted to practice law in Florida.
Oscar Lombana assists in handling matters related to First Party Insurance Defense and Property claims, Third Party Liability cases including casualty claims, and Complex Commercial Construction Disputes.
Prior to joining Kelley Kronenberg, he worked as an Associate Attorney for a statewide, full-service law firm where he gained experience in Insurance Defense litigation. He also previously served as an Assistant State Attorney in the 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office, where he first-chaired numerous jury trials. He is a member of the Spellman-Hoeveler Inn of Court, the Dade County Bar Association and the Cuban American Bar Association.
Mr. Lombana earned his Bachelor of Science Degree, magna cum laude, in Political Science from Florida International University and earned his Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. While attending law school, Mr. Lombana was a member of the Florida Moot Court Team and founded the UF Law Cuban American Bar Association Chapter. He is admitted to practice law in Florida and is fluent in Spanish.
About Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 120 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®
