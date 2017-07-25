News By Tag
Dr. Eric S. Johnson Proves He Is Among San Clemente's Best Dentists
This message is important for folks in the San Clemente area looking for the best dentist to browse actual patient reviews that go to support this claim.
San Clemente is an idyllic beach community in Southern California with what has been called the most perfect weather anywhere. The people are friendly, the beach is, well... amazing. The surfers are everywhere seeking out the perfect wave while everyone else is enjoying life. Sounds pretty awesome -- until a toothache appears. Then the whole "seeking the best" task presents itself.
With locals in a small town like San Clemente, word travels fast. But how to separate the guff from the truth? Ask the neighbors. Ask the folks in town with great stories to tell of an outstanding dentist working to literally change dentistry from the inside out. More than just a great dentist, Dr. Eric Johnson is on the forefront of both great dentistry, but more importantly, providing people-centric, personal service on a scale that can only be described as amazing. Recently selected for the 2017 "Best of San Clemente Award" in the Cosmetic Dentist category by the San Clemente Award Program for the third year running, here are but a few recent, actual patient reviews that go to support the message here.
Patient John A. has this to say about a visit in July of 2017:
"Dr. Johnson and his staff go above and beyond each time I have an appt. Whether it is reminding me for my appointments or Dr. J. following up personally to check in on any work he did on my teeth. Staff is well trained and you can tell they are a true team by everyone contributing and helping out to have a 5 star visit. What stands out is I know that I am being taking care of on a high level. If you are looking for a dentist in Orange County or Southern CA pick Dr. Johnson and his team, they will not disappoint. They are more then just a dental office."
Read what Heidi H. said about her visit also in July of 2017:
"I've been receiving my dental needs from this office for a few years now and could not be happier. The office is clean and smells amazing and the staff is friendly. Dr. Johnson is extremely knowledgeable with all aspects of your dental needs and even pre-screens for Cancer. He always seems to be on the cutting edge of what's available. Heather, my hygienist is sweet and thorough and always offers me a cozy blanket which I love. Nothing but good things to say."
These are just a few of the very frequent positive feedback this office gets. And here is one more, Kathryn H., also from July 2017:
"My daughter sang with her dentist during her appointment!
So it actually is an easy task to find the best, and when you listen to folks telling it like it is, the search becomes an easy one.
Conveniently located just off the Estrella exit on the 5 freeway n San Clemente, Dr. Johnson's office is the first choice for folks seeking out award winning dental services.
Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS - San Clemente Best Dentist
647 Camino De Los Mares, Ste. 209
San Clemente, CA, 92673
Phone: (949) 493-9311
Website: http://www.drericjohnson.com
Email: smile@drericjohnson.com
Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS - 2017 Best of San Clemente Award Recipient for Cosmetic Dentistry
Contact
Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS
***@drericjohnson.com
