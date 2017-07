Dr. Eric S. Johnson Proves He Is Among San Clemente's Best Dentists

This message is important for folks in the San Clemente area looking for the best dentist to browse actual patient reviews that go to support this claim.

Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS - San Clemente Best Dentist

Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS

-- When folks talk about a "best hamburger" or a "best gym" it sounds a lot like self-promotion. That is why this message is so important for folks in the San Clemente area looking for the best dentist. It is believed that high quality dental services can be accurately verified only by asking the people who have experienced the most wonderful dental experience imaginable. And when these patients happily share that information with friends, family and the general dentist-going public at large, it is how the best really stands out.San Clemente is an idyllic beach community in Southern California with what has been called the most perfect weather anywhere. The people are friendly, the beach is, well... amazing. The surfers are everywhere seeking out the perfect wave while everyone else is enjoying life. Sounds pretty awesome -- until a toothache appears. Then the whole "seeking the best" task presents itself.With locals in a small town like San Clemente, word travels fast. But how to separate the guff from the truth? Ask the neighbors. Ask the folks in town with great stories to tell of an outstanding dentist working to literally change dentistry from the inside out. More than just a great dentist, Dr. Eric Johnson is on the forefront of both great dentistry, but more importantly, providing people-centric, personal service on a scale that can only be described as amazing. Recently selected for the 2017 "Best of San Clemente Award" in the Cosmetic Dentist category by the San Clemente Award Program for the third year running, here are but a few recent, actual patient reviews that go to support the message here.Patient John A. has this to say about a visit in July of 2017:"Dr. Johnson and his staff go above and beyond each time I have an appt. Whether it is reminding me for my appointments or Dr. J. following up personally to check in on any work he did on my teeth. Staff is well trained and you can tell they are a true team by everyone contributing and helping out to have a 5 star visit. What stands out is I know that I am being taking care of on a high level. If you are looking for a dentist in Orange County or Southern CA pick Dr. Johnson and his team, they will not disappoint. They are more then just a dental office."Read what Heidi H. said about her visit also in July of 2017:"I've been receiving my dental needs from this office for a few years now and could not be happier. The office is clean and smells amazing and the staff is friendly. Dr. Johnson is extremely knowledgeable with all aspects of your dental needs and even pre-screens for Cancer. He always seems to be on the cutting edge of what's available. Heather, my hygienist is sweet and thorough and always offers me a cozy blanket which I love. Nothing but good things to say."These are just a few of the very frequent positive feedback this office gets. And here is one more, Kathryn H., also from July 2017:"My daughter sang with her dentist during her appointment!His work is marvelous, his staff kind and professional, and he is always so cheerful and helpful. We are grateful to have Eric Johnson as our dentist!"So it actually is an easy task to find the best, and when you listen to folks telling it like it is, the search becomes an easy one.Conveniently located just off the Estrella exit on the 5 freeway n San Clemente, Dr. Johnson's office is the first choice for folks seeking out award winning dental services.Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS - San Clemente Best Dentist647 Camino De Los Mares, Ste. 209San Clemente, CA, 92673Phone: (949) 493-9311Website: http://www.drericjohnson.com Email: smile@drericjohnson.comDr. Eric Johnson, DDS - 2017 Best of San Clemente Award Recipient for Cosmetic Dentistry