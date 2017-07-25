Terramor Homes Announces 10 Year Anniversary and Parade of Play Homes

Learn more about the Parade of Play Homes at WorkLivePlayGive.org.

-- As Terramor Homes rounds the corner towards its 10 year anniversary, Michelle Simms, COO and Broker of Terramor Homes, would like to thank the company's trade partners and the greater Triangle community in supporting the Terramor mission of providing exceptional homes throughout the area. This feat has required significant contribution from owners Pablo Reiter and Simms, as well as the entire Terramor Homes family who dedicate much time and thought into the company mission. Since the company's creation, it has grown from a two-associate, one-community company to one that now spans over 50 communities and over 45 associates. With this remarkable growth, remarkable results have followed – Terramor consistently receives excellent homeowner feedback and low internal turnover rates throughout its communities in seven local towns and cities."To celebrate these significant accomplishments, the Terramor team has engaged in many conversations on how to repay the greater Triangle community that has served the company so selflessly over the last decade, aiding in our success," says Simms. "Ultimately, we decided to dedicate the remainder of 2017 to giving back to the Triangle. As part of this initiative, we have created the 'Parade of Play Homes,' 10 unique play homes independently created by our team, boasting innovative and unique building techniques and designs."The Terramor Play Homes will be displayed along with Terramor entries throughout the Triangle in the 2017 Parade of Homes event as well as other Triangle locations to be announced. Raffle ticket purchase for these play homes will be available for through December 20, 2017. To ensure that the company mission of giving back is fully accomplished, the Terramor team carefully selected two local charitable organizations they felt could benefit most from this initiative: Duke Children's Hospital and the YMCA of the Triangle. "In our eyes, these organizations have made immeasurable impacts in the neighborhoods that have served us from our roots through the present day," Simms summarizes. "We hope that you will join us in our celebration and support our mission of giving back."As a local private homebuilder, Terramor has built an award-winning reputation for building unique and quality homes across the Triangle over the past 10 years, taking pride in providing each and every homeowner with outstanding customer service and unmatched value from start to finish. With a portfolio spanning luxury townhomes to remarkably spacious and lavish estate homes, the Terramor team standard is to exceed expectations. Terramor proudly boasts numerous industry-related accolades, including a 2016 Perfect Score Gold-Winning Parade Home.Learn more about Terramor Homes at TerramorHomes.com. Learn more about the Terramor Parade of Play Homes and how to buy raffle tickets or donate to the Parade of Play Homes' fundraiser at WorkLivePlayGive.org.