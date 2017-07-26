TannerGonzalez announces it's signature fragrance

TannerGonzalez today releases it's signature Hispanic luxury fragrance. TannerGonzalez Pour Homme Extreme is a a limited edition, hand crafted fragrance for men.

-- TannerGonzalez, The World's First Hispanic Luxury Brand™ announced today the launch of it's first fragrance – TannerGonzalez Pour Homme Extreme. Since 2007, TannerGonzalez has developed into a lifestyle brand offering one of kind products, curated products and men's luxury accessories.As part of its 10 year celebration the TannerGonzalez team has created a Hispanic luxury fragrance."The 10-year journey for this brand has been mercurial." Comments Tanner. "It's hard to believe that it is already a decade old company, we have been transformational, but one thing constant has been a means to bring our heritage, ideas and culture to one spot to help build a brand. Our new fragrance is the next stepping stone for being a Hispanic luxury brand."Tanner Gonzalez Pour Homme Extreme, the brand's signature masculine fragrance, presents the vision of conscientiousness, masculinity, sensuality and intellect. This is a unique fragrance with accords of pine and juniper enriched with fir and enriching sage and leather. Our signature fragrance is sultry and animalic that balances feminine and masculine from top to bottom. At first impression, the scent opens with bergamot, pine and juniper. The heart is an aphrodisiac of spicy note of Jamaican pepper warmed by Canadian fir and Mediterranean clary sage. The roots of leather and Indonesian patchouli rest on strong Andalusian labdanum.Hand Crafted + Limited Edition 20171.7 oz (50ml) Square Flint Glass Bottle with Spray PumpABOUT TANNERGONZALEZTannerGonzalez was founded in 2007, from modest roots on the Southside of Denver, TannerGonzalez was the vision to become a Hispanic tastemaker selling quality t shirts and women's handbags inspired with Hispanic motifs and handcrafted workmanship. TannerGonzalez quickly became a favorite among the local Denverites and in Aspen where Greg spends most of his spare time. As the company grew it became more of a Hispanic Influencer focusing on creating more refined men's luxury accessories and curated one of a kind products.Our initial foundation was built with the vision of being the World's First Hispanic Luxury Brand.™ Our business model is based on direct contact with his customer base, control over the process and constantly driving the quality vision.TannerGonzalez produces one of a kind, hand crafted products, luxury accessories, a new fragrance and is continuing it's path to be innovative but rooted in its Hispanic Influence. TannerGonzalez applies its creative eye to entertainment, food, drink and a full interactive lifestyle through its Hispanic Luxury Life blog.