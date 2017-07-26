News By Tag
The Hues Company Presents its Inaugural Hues Celebrity Gifting Experience & Pop-Up
Traci Braxton to Host Affair Celebrating the 2017 Video Music Awards
The two-fold event is designed to create a platform for often-overlooked companies. Small minority-owned businesses are especially susceptible to growth deficits as a result of limited marketing and public relations engagement, a topic HuesBox tackles via its monthly subscription boxes. "We believe this is a natural expansion of The Hues Company commitment to support entrepreneurship in communities of color," explained co-founder, Dr. Jasmine L. Harris. "Companies get the opportunity to show off their products to their favorite celebrities and present their brands to new audiences. We think of it as the live version of HuesBox."
Award show gifting suites and related events can charge companies substantial amounts for inclusion, a fact that prevents many entrepreneurs of color from participation benefits. A 2016 discussion paper distributed by the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research found Black-owned businesses are disproportionately disadvantaged by access to external capital in comparison to other small business . "We want to open those doors traditionally closed to entrepreneurs of color. There are so many amazing small businesses in the health, beauty, and wellness space that would benefit so much from participation in a gifting suite event, but couldn't afford until now," said co-founder, Jenaé Harris. "That's why we do this."
Traci Braxton, the vivacious sister from Braxton Family Values on WE tv®, will host the invitation-only celebrity gifting experience, and pop-up shop open to the public. She will also appear as a guest on HuesTalk! the podcast from The Hues Company co-founders, Jasmine and Jenaé Harris to discuss everything health, beauty and wellness live from the venue. "We're so excited to have Traci to bring our event to life," said co-founder and mom, Robin G. Harris. "Traci's commitment to public health discussions in the Black community drew us to her as a perfect host!"
As a celebrity champion for the Pulmonary Hypertension Association Ms. Braxton advocates disease awareness in communities of color. "I was drawn to the opportunity to work with The Hues Company because it's so important to highlight these brands and have these conversations,"
