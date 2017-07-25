 
News By Tag
* Mba Ranking
* Rady School Ranking
* Rady School of Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625

Rady School of Management at UC San Diego Earns Tier One MBA Ranking by CEO Magazine

Rady School's MBA and EMBA only programs ranked in San Diego
 
SAN DIEGO - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Rady School of Management at UC San Diego's MBA program has earned a Tier One ranking from CEO Magazine, the highest ranking given by the magazine. The Rady School's MBA and EMBA were the only programs ranked in San Diego, with the EMBA program ranking 23rd in the world. MBA programs in North America, South America, Europe and Australia were ranked by the magazine.

The CEO Magazine Global MBA ranking evaluated MBA programs on several measures including the quality of faculty, international diversity, class size, faculty to student ratio and international exposure to determine which schools offer exceptional quality with a great ROI.

CEO Magazine is source for MBA applicants and business leaders to research top MBA programs. The magazine began its MBA school rankings in 2012 and has an MBA program search tool that allows potential MBA students to compare over 900 programs from across the globe.

Since its founding more than a decade ago, the Rady School of Management has distinguished itself as a pioneer in a new model of business education. The school's concentration in innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration has led to rapid success—borne out by outstanding achievements of its students, faculty and alumni. To date, there are over 130 Rady School-related startups, generating an estimated $150 million in revenue per year with total employment of over 1,025 people.

To learn more about the Rady School of Management, visit: http://rady.ucsd.edu/

Contact
Melinda Battenberg
***@ucsd.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@ucsd.edu Email Verified
Tags:Mba Ranking, Rady School Ranking, Rady School of Management
Industry:Education
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rady School of Management PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share