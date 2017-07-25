News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rady School of Management at UC San Diego Earns Tier One MBA Ranking by CEO Magazine
Rady School's MBA and EMBA only programs ranked in San Diego
The CEO Magazine Global MBA ranking evaluated MBA programs on several measures including the quality of faculty, international diversity, class size, faculty to student ratio and international exposure to determine which schools offer exceptional quality with a great ROI.
CEO Magazine is source for MBA applicants and business leaders to research top MBA programs. The magazine began its MBA school rankings in 2012 and has an MBA program search tool that allows potential MBA students to compare over 900 programs from across the globe.
Since its founding more than a decade ago, the Rady School of Management has distinguished itself as a pioneer in a new model of business education. The school's concentration in innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration has led to rapid success—borne out by outstanding achievements of its students, faculty and alumni. To date, there are over 130 Rady School-related startups, generating an estimated $150 million in revenue per year with total employment of over 1,025 people.
To learn more about the Rady School of Management, visit: http://rady.ucsd.edu/
Contact
Melinda Battenberg
***@ucsd.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse