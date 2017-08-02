Monroe County Friends of Animals receives grant from the Albert Schweitzer Animal Welfare Fund

Grant helps humanely reduce litters of unwanted puppies and kittens.

Keith Sanderson

Keith Sanderson

-- Buddy Branson, Monroe County Friends of Animals (MCFA) Director announced today the Albert Schweitzer Animal Welfare Fund (ASAWF) provided a grant of $8000 to be applied to the spay/neuter of cats and dogs in Monroe County, Tennessee.The most effective and humane means to reduce unwanted dogs and cats is through the spay/neuter of adult companion animals which is one of the primary objectives of the Albert Schweitzer Animal Welfare Fund.According to Branson, "It's through the generosity of organizations such as ASAWF that MCFA can issue free spay/neuter vouchers at the Shelter to residents of Monroe County to help them keep their pets and not surrender pets to the Shelter. MCFA vouchers that are used by low income families to have their cats and dogs spayed or neutered and prevent unwanted litters."ASAWF was established in 1981 and was named for the famed scientist and humanitarian in recognition of his philosophy of Reverence for life.The result of funding spay/neuter programs includes: reduced numbers of unwanted or stray cats and dogs; reduced euthanasia rate of these animals; and reduced incidence of certain cancers in the dogs and cats that are spayed or neutered.The fund supports the following types of projects:• Seeking and implementing humane solutions to the problem of companion animal overpopulation• Humane education• Enhancing the humaneness and efficiency of animal shelter operations, sanctuaries and rescue centers• Protecting large animals and wild animals• Discovering ways to eliminate pain and suffering of animals used in biomedical research and testing, through reduction of numbers, improved protocols or by use of non-sentient substitutes.The Albert Schweitzer Animal Welfare Fund was founded by two lifelong humanitarians, Dr. Marjorie Anchel and Dr. Herbert Rackow, to help finance animal protection projects undertaken by non-profit, tax-exempt humane organizations based in the United States. The fund also supports the work of the American Friends Service Committee of the Society of Friends (AFSCSF), generally known as the Quakers, which administers certain charitable gift funds.The Fund founders chose the AFSCSF to administer the fund because the Quaker philosophy of non-violence is appropriate to the treatment of all living things. Historically, Quakers have shown concern for animals in both work and deed, and its financial investments are in non-violent enterprises.It is the mission of Monroe Friends of Animals to:Support Monroe County government and other related groups to provide shelter, food, care, adoption and health services for stray dogs and cats;Support the prevention of cruelty to dogs and cats;Benefit public safety by reducing the number of stray, unwanted or abandoned dogs and cats;Assist in raising funds to support and promote the Monroe County animal shelter;Support local Spay/Neuter Assistance to Pets (SNAP) and other animal control initiatives;Provide education for responsible dog and cat ownership.