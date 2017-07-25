 
News By Tag
* Batteries
* Storage
* Solar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Morrisville
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625

Southern Energy Management becomes Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer

Local solar installer to offer energy storage and back-up systems
 
 
Southern Energy's new designation
Southern Energy's new designation
MORRISVILLE, N.C. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern Energy Management announced today its new classification as a Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer. The authorization from Tesla allows the company to re-sell and install the battery systems in homes and businesses.

"We're excited to take the next step in the evolution of solar by offering our customers the opportunity to start storing their energy," said president and founder Bob Kingery, "especially so with a brand as recognized and strong as Tesla," he added.

The rechargeable lithium-ion batteries can be used for backup, off-grid use or other applications based on utility.  Buyers choose whether they'd like the unit mounted on the floor or on the wall and can view performance stats through a mobile application.

Originally announced in 2015 Tesla unveiled a second generation model in October 2016, dubbed the Powerwall 2. It is sized at 14kWh, or roughly enough to power lights, Wi-Fi and a refrigerator during power outages.

At press time Southern Energy was expecting it's first delivery to arrive shortly.

Southern Energy Management (SEM) is a leading sustainable energy company in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic providing high performance building energy efficiency consulting and testing, as well as renewable energy solutions for both residential and commercial markets.  As a company, SEM provides intelligent, holistic and effective products and services that save energy, money and natural resources. Visit http://southern-energy.com for more information.

Media Contact
9198360330
***@southern-energy.com
End
Source:
Email:***@southern-energy.com
Posted By:***@southern-energy.com Email Verified
Tags:Batteries, Storage, Solar
Industry:Construction
Location:Morrisville - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Southern Energy Management News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share