Southern Energy Management becomes Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer
Local solar installer to offer energy storage and back-up systems
"We're excited to take the next step in the evolution of solar by offering our customers the opportunity to start storing their energy," said president and founder Bob Kingery, "especially so with a brand as recognized and strong as Tesla," he added.
The rechargeable lithium-ion batteries can be used for backup, off-grid use or other applications based on utility. Buyers choose whether they'd like the unit mounted on the floor or on the wall and can view performance stats through a mobile application.
Originally announced in 2015 Tesla unveiled a second generation model in October 2016, dubbed the Powerwall 2. It is sized at 14kWh, or roughly enough to power lights, Wi-Fi and a refrigerator during power outages.
At press time Southern Energy was expecting it's first delivery to arrive shortly.
Southern Energy Management (SEM) is a leading sustainable energy company in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic providing high performance building energy efficiency consulting and testing, as well as renewable energy solutions for both residential and commercial markets. As a company, SEM provides intelligent, holistic and effective products and services that save energy, money and natural resources. Visit http://southern-
