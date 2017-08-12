News By Tag
The Hickory Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Slavery in Wilkes County, North Carolina
Local author Larry J. Griffin will be available to sign copies of book
The Hickory Barnes & Noble will be hosting a book signing for Slavery in Wilkes County on Saturday, August 12th at 2:00p.m. Author Larry Griffin will be available to sign copies. Stop by to get your copy of this local history book signed!
About the Book:
Slavery is a tragic chapter in the history of Wilkes County with a lasting legacy. Prominent businessmen and celebrated civic leaders, like General William Lenoir and William Pitt Waugh, were among the county's largest slaveholders. Judith Williams
Barber endured forty-five years of slavery and garnered respect from both white and black residents. Her story is linked to free person of color and noted landowner Henderson Waugh, whose illustrious, slaveholding white father connected the two families—one slave and the other free. Author Larry Griffin takes readers on an emotional journey to separate fact from myth as he chronicles the history of slavery in Wilkes County.
About the Author:
Larry J. Griffin is an international education consultant and founder of the Griffin Education Institute for Study and Teaching. He is an award-winning columnist for the Record in Wilkes County, writing the column Setting the Record Straight. He has received four awards from the North Carolina Society of Historians, including the prestigious President's Award of Excellence. Larry has served as a curator for the Wilkes Heritage Museum, is a member of the Wilkes County Genealogical Society and teaches early childhood classes for Wilkes County Community College. He holds a BA in early childhood and elementary education and an MEd in education administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC).
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
2405 Hwy 70 SE
Hickory, NC 28602
When: Saturday, August 12th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
