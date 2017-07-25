News By Tag
Defeating TrumpCare On Medicare's Anniversary
Contacts available for interviews / appearances for print and on air: Executive Director Donna Smith donna@pdamerica.org / 720-256-8373 Healthcare Expert Dr. Bill Honigman, DrBillHonigman@gmail.com 949-246-6283
What: Defeating TrumpCare and Advocating for Healthcare as a Human Right
Where: In Washington, D.C. and nationwide
Why: To Guarantee High Quality Healthcare for All Americans
When: Currently and Until Everyone Enjoys Healthcare as a Basic Human Right
How: Via organizing, as well as interviews, on air discussions, etc.
Washington, D.C.— Progressive Democrats of America (PDA) and allied organizations successfully defeated President Trump and the Republicans in their repeated efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare). PDA is working within a large and growing coalition to enact expanded and improved Medicare for all.
PDA Executive Director Donna Smith said, "We are proud to have helped defeat TrumpCare. Our activists sent 3,980 emails to their Senators demanding that they vote no on TrumpCare, and support 'single payer' healthcare. We hand-delivered letters to all 100 Senators on Capitol Hill on July 11th, and we followed up with special letters to wavering Republicans on July 18th. We supported protesters who employed civil disobedience in Senate offices. I sent a very personal message to Sen. McCain just before his courageous vote against throwing tens of millions of Americans off their health plans. Every American should have high quality healthcare. We'll keep working until everyone enjoys healthcare as a basic human right."
Smith added, "52 years ago, on July 30, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law legislation that established the Medicare and Medicaid programs. PDA remains dedicated to protecting and building on that achievement. During this summer's congressional recess, our coalition will schedule meetings, town halls, and direct actions to persuade members of Congress to support the Peoples Platform, which includes Rep. John Conyers' H.R. 676, the Expanded and Improved Medicare for All Act. Last week, we gathered support from everyday Americans via a national petition drive, and our coalition spokespeople—
Healthcare Expert Dr. Bill Honigman, MD, said, "It was a profound privilege and honor to work with a coalition of activist groups from all across the country with the common goal to Stop TrumpCare and promote a real solution to the Healthcare crisis in America: Single Payer enhanced and improved Medicare for All. In the halls of Congress in Washington D.C., I joined a team of PDA organizers to help plan and participate in direct actions including sit-ins with more than 30 arrests, public chanting and singing, media engagement, and delegations visiting offices of Senators and Representatives with our demand to move forward—not backward—with further Healthcare reform."
Honigman, a recently-retired emergency room physician, added, "During a one week window, we helped coordinate multiple group trainings and deployment for civil disobedience with remarkably effective results. When Senator McConnell tried to pass 'Repeal-No-Replace,' three Republican Senators immediately said that was a no starter. All three had been targeted by our letter deliveries and the coalition's sit-in campaign."
Progressive Democrats of America is a grassroots political action committee. The organization was founded in 2004 to transform the Democratic Party and U.S. politics by working inside the Democratic Party and outside with peace, justice, civil rights, environmental, and other reform movements. PDA's Healthcare Not Warfare campaign brings together the need for a comprehensive universal healthcare system with our advocacy for scaled-down military spending and reliance on non-military approaches to foreign policy, rather than regime change and military action.
The PDA National Advisory Board includes: Representatives John Conyers, Jr., Barbara Lee, Keith Ellison, Raul Grijalva, and James McGovern; as well as progressive leaders including Academy Award winning documentarian Michael Moore, Actress / Activist Mimi Kennedy, Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler, Author Jim Hightower, and Radio Hosts / Authors Lila Garrett and Thom Hartmann. Esteemed activists Michael Lighty, Medea Benjamin, Steve Cobble, Kristin Cabral, Bill Fletcher, Jr., Robert Score, and Dr. Paul Song, M.D. also serve on the PDA Advisory Board.
For more information please see http://www.pdamerica.org and contact:
Executive Director Donna Smith donna@pdamerica.org / 720-256-8373
Healthcare Expert Dr. Bill Honigman, DrBillHonigman@
Communications Director Mike Hersh mike@pdamerica.org / 301-602-9388
Deputy Director Michael Fox mikefox@pdamerica.org / 727-320-4502
Contact
Mike Hersh
***@pdamerica.org
