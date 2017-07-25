News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
South Shore Chamber, Hingham Business Council and SS Young Professionals to host Business After Hour
All members and guests are invited to stop by after the day's work, enjoy a cool beverage and sample some tasty treats offered by The Greenside Grille.
In addition to hosting, The Greenside Grille is offering a 10% food discount for purchases made that evening either during or following the event. The South Shore Country Club is also extending an exclusive deal for up to 20 golfers on the day of the After Hours. Beginning at 1:00 p.m. on August 16th, 18 holes of golf with a cart will be offered for $50.00 per person, typically a $70 value. The 18-hole round of golf is expected to end in time for participants to attend the After Hours. Those interested are asked to contact the Chamber.
The After Hours is free to all Hingham Business Council, South Shore Young Professionals and South Shore Chamber members. Register to attend by visiting http://www.southshorechamber.org. For more information, please contact cbjorgaard@southshorechamber.org.
About the Hingham Business Council
Our Hingham Business Council is comprised of all the South Shore Chamber of Commerce members doing business in the town of Hingham. The Hingham Business Council is led by a diverse group of business leaders and meets once each quarter. Meetings are open to the public and often spotlight a local town official, politician or business leader in an educational setting, at a member business, hosted by a member.
About the South Shore Young Professionals
Since 2008, the South Shore Young Professionals has been serving those seeking to build a successful career and well-balanced life in south eastern Massachusetts. With a mission to serve as the leading resource for the personal and professional development of the individual by means of community involvement, SSYP provides networking, education, information, resources and opportunities to young professionals and businesses on the South Shore. For additional information about the South Shore Young Professionals, please visit www.southshoreyoungprofessionals.org or call 781-421-3911.
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community, and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3911.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse