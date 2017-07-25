Jacqueline Calderín Appointed to Thomas Armour Youth Ballet Board of Directors

End

-- Jacqueline Calderín, partner and founding member of Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin, has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors for the Thomas Armour Youth Ballet, Miami's oldest ballet school. The non-profit organization is dedicated to creating a pathway to educational and professional opportunities for the youth of Miami-Dade County through the study and performance of dance."I'm humbled to have been selected to serve on the Board of this prestigious organization and to now be part of the Thomas Armour Youth Ballet legacy," said Calderín. "Over the years, this organization has provided so much to the youth of our community, I am happy to help carry on the Ballet's mission of teaching and empowering our children."Thomas Armour Youth Ballet provides ballet training to more than 1,100 students annually, with nearly 600 on full scholarships in five locations. Additionally, the organization provides the means for advanced students to take advantage of summer intensive trainings across the country and perform for more than 10,000 audience members each year."Ms. Calderín and her daughters have been part of the TAYB family for decades," said Executive Director of the Board Ruth Wiesen. "We are thrilled that she is returning to serve on the Board of Directors. Ms. Calderín brings not only her professional experience to the organization, but also her personal experience. We look forward to working with her to grow the next generation of artists and professionals."Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin is a law firm based in Miami, Florida. The firm and its attorneys serve their clients in the areas of business restructuring, dispute resolution and real estate.