 
News By Tag
* Leather Community
* International Mr. Leather
* Chicago
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625

Third Annual MR.LEATHER64TEN Contest To Be Held In Chicago - March 10, 2018

Join us for our third annual MR.LEATHER64TEN Weekend and Contest to be held from March 8 – March 11, 2018! LEATHER64TEN will be hosting a weekend of events to promote their search for the next MR.LEATHER64TEN, who will represent us at IML 2018.
 
 
savedate-2web2
savedate-2web2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Leather Community
International Mr. Leather
Chicago

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Events

CHICAGO - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- About MR.LEATHER64TEN 2018:
The MR.LEATHER64TEN Contest and events were created to help the Chicagoland leather community explore, celebrate, and showcase their leather pride.  "We are thrilled to bring our 3rd annual MR.LEATHER64TEN contest back to the leather community and look forward to meeting all of you during this exciting weekend. Over the past two years, our contest and events have grown extensively and we wanted to get the word out even earlier for our 2018 contest so that people had enough time to arrange travel and prepare. My hope in having the MR.LEATHER64TEN Contest is the opportunity to award another person the experience of a lifetime to enjoy and participate in International Mr. Leather 2018. We look forward to hosting an amazing weekend of events for you in 2018!" says Eric Kugelman, owner of LEATHER64TEN.

What does MR.LEATHER64TEN 2018 Win?
•    Direct Qualification to the Mr. International Leather Contest, with Room.
•    Custom Leather Package from LEATHER64TEN Chicago
•    CLAW Package with Shared Room (transportation not included) valued at $800.00
•    And much more….

How to sign up for the contest:
Contestant sign up will be available as of  August 1, 2017 on our website http://www.leather64ten.com

Schedule and Description of All Weekend Events:
•    LEATHER64TEN Day at The Leather Archives and Museum
•    PRE-LUBE Meet & Greet with Raffle sponsored by UberLube
•    Dirty Boys and Danishes Brunch
•    FETISH CLASS education & demos
•    MR.LEATHER64TEN 2018 Contest
•    Victory After Party (Special Guest Performances)
Complete schedule will be provided closer to event date.

About our 2017 Titleholder TJ Howard:
Originally from Jacksonville, FL, TJ moved to Chicago in 2011.  He was peripherally involved with the kink community in Florida but dove into the Chicago community 2 years ago.  A bi-, poly, switch he basically enjoys anything that can be construed as libidinous: leather, gear, impact play, knock out play, sensory deprivation, electro, torture, wax, groups, exhibitionism/public play, and good ole' fashioned sex.

He's a coordinator for CLAW, taught multiple seminars, a volunteer for CLCO, works to promote Team Friendly as often as possible, and the current MR.LEATHER64TEN.  He's a member of Titans of the Midwest and Chicago Band of Brothers. Outside the world of kink he is an avid reader, gamer, music buff, and all around hedonist.

About LEATHER64TEN:
LEATHER64TEN is a leather retail store specializing in hand made and custom leather clothing for men and women, as well as adult toys, accessories, and more.  Store site: http://www.leather64ten.com

LEATHER64TEN: 6410 N Clark, Chicago IL 60626 (773) 508-0900

Contact
Eric Kugleman, LEATHER64TEN
***@leather64ten.com
End
Source:
Email:***@leather64ten.com
Tags:Leather Community, International Mr. Leather, Chicago
Industry:Retail
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Leather 64 Ten PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share