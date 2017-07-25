News By Tag
Third Annual MR.LEATHER64TEN Contest To Be Held In Chicago - March 10, 2018
Join us for our third annual MR.LEATHER64TEN Weekend and Contest to be held from March 8 – March 11, 2018! LEATHER64TEN will be hosting a weekend of events to promote their search for the next MR.LEATHER64TEN, who will represent us at IML 2018.
The MR.LEATHER64TEN Contest and events were created to help the Chicagoland leather community explore, celebrate, and showcase their leather pride. "We are thrilled to bring our 3rd annual MR.LEATHER64TEN contest back to the leather community and look forward to meeting all of you during this exciting weekend. Over the past two years, our contest and events have grown extensively and we wanted to get the word out even earlier for our 2018 contest so that people had enough time to arrange travel and prepare. My hope in having the MR.LEATHER64TEN Contest is the opportunity to award another person the experience of a lifetime to enjoy and participate in International Mr. Leather 2018. We look forward to hosting an amazing weekend of events for you in 2018!" says Eric Kugelman, owner of LEATHER64TEN.
What does MR.LEATHER64TEN 2018 Win?
• Direct Qualification to the Mr. International Leather Contest, with Room.
• Custom Leather Package from LEATHER64TEN Chicago
• CLAW Package with Shared Room (transportation not included) valued at $800.00
• And much more….
How to sign up for the contest:
Contestant sign up will be available as of August 1, 2017 on our website http://www.leather64ten.com
Schedule and Description of All Weekend Events:
• LEATHER64TEN Day at The Leather Archives and Museum
• PRE-LUBE Meet & Greet with Raffle sponsored by UberLube
• Dirty Boys and Danishes Brunch
• FETISH CLASS education & demos
• MR.LEATHER64TEN 2018 Contest
• Victory After Party (Special Guest Performances)
Complete schedule will be provided closer to event date.
About our 2017 Titleholder TJ Howard:
Originally from Jacksonville, FL, TJ moved to Chicago in 2011. He was peripherally involved with the kink community in Florida but dove into the Chicago community 2 years ago. A bi-, poly, switch he basically enjoys anything that can be construed as libidinous: leather, gear, impact play, knock out play, sensory deprivation, electro, torture, wax, groups, exhibitionism/
He's a coordinator for CLAW, taught multiple seminars, a volunteer for CLCO, works to promote Team Friendly as often as possible, and the current MR.LEATHER64TEN. He's a member of Titans of the Midwest and Chicago Band of Brothers. Outside the world of kink he is an avid reader, gamer, music buff, and all around hedonist.
About LEATHER64TEN:
LEATHER64TEN is a leather retail store specializing in hand made and custom leather clothing for men and women, as well as adult toys, accessories, and more. Store site: http://www.leather64ten.com
LEATHER64TEN:
Contact
Eric Kugleman, LEATHER64TEN
***@leather64ten.com
End
