How to Become the Expert - The Power of Specialization
A great way to ensure success in your career, or even in life, is to become an expert. Becoming the "go to" person will position you as a person of influence, it empowers you to be generous with your light so that others can find you.
• Leverage the power of what you already know, then gain additional training.
• Focus on one skill at a time, don't try to be a "jack of all trades
Practice makes perfect.
Becoming an expert overnight just isn't going to happen. You are going to have to put a lot of work and dedication into becoming an expert at anything. In his book Outliers, Malcolm Gladwell says that it takes about 10,000 hours of practice to achieve mastery in a particular field. While you may not have to devote that much time to become an expert, depending on the subject you select, you are looking at hundreds to thousands of hours of some or all of the following:
• Studying–reading books, online courses, attending college, watching videos, attending seminars and training programs, learning from other experts within the field.
• Practicing–actually doing what you are learning. As in the above example of a website designer, you can apply what you have learned by creating websites on your own. By practicing what you learn, you are going much deeper into what it takes to be an expert in that field–working out the kinks, investigating and solving problems not covered through studying and instruction alone.
• Presenting–finding ways to document your findings. Create a blog or journal of the steps you are taking to understand the many facets of your newfound expertise. Write or speak at a conference about the trials and the resolutions so that others can learn from you. Teaching what you have learned to others will push you even further toward your goal of mastering your new field.
I'm a firm believer that before the spot light is on us, we must appreciate the time we are given to perfect our skills outside of the public eye. Understand that before people are googling your name on the internet, before you are invited to speak, and even before your products and services are being sought after, there is purpose in the preparation.
Training is key. However the upside is that once you have tapped into your passion, any time you invest in perfecting what you do is worth it.
So are you ready to take your knowledge to the next level?
Are you ready to re-position yourself as an expert in your field?
Say yes to YOU. Become an expert in your field.
