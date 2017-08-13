News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Minnesota Caves: History & Lore
Local author Greg Brick will be available to sign copies of book
Minnesota's caves have a deep history. Carver's Cave is the first to be described in the literature of North America after explorer Jonathan Carver visited it in 1766. The storied Fountain Cave was the birthplace of the city of St. Paul. Just after the American Civil War, Chute's Cave inspired an elaborate national hoax regarding an ancient civilization. Folklore surrounds Petrified Indian Cave, where a strangely shaped stalagmite was mistaken for a person turned to stone. Geologist and urban explorer Greg Brick, PhD, uses decades of research to uncover the secrets of geological wonders.
Highlights from the book include:
· Carver's Save in St. Paul has just reached its 250th anniversary and is being explored by robotic devices.
· Fountain Cave, the so-called birthplace of St. Paul, was the earliest commercial cave in the Midwest, hosting birchbark torch-lit tours in the 1850s.
· Schieks's Cave is a lost world far below the streets of Minneapolis and few know of it. This book provides the first scientific exploration of the cave in many years.
· The Giant Beaver Cave in Highland Park was once thought to have held the relics of Ice Age man.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
2100 North Snelling Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
When: Sunday, August 13th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
