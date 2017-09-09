News By Tag
Global Toy Enterprises Announces the Acquisition of Hanz Toys by KidzTech Intelligent Corporation
Hong Kong Based KidzTech acquires Hanz Toys- a Division of Lassen Scientific
"We are excited to add the award winning Hanz product line to the KidzTech lineup. The Hanz line is really well conceived, is part of a very hot market segment and we look to expand the line in both North America and Globally," said Kenny Pui,Executive Director of KidzTech. "This acquisition fully aligns with KidzTech's goals of expanding our product line mix and global presence."
Nicholas Webb, developer of the Hanz line will oversee the transition of Hanz assets to KidzTech. "I believe wcj that KidzTech will significantly build on the great successes that we have already enjoyed with this exciting product line," said Nicholas.
Global Toy Enterprises, a Delaware M&A corporation, handled all M&A activities for the transaction and offers, with their affiliate Global Toy Experts, a variety of M&A and general consulting services in the Toy & Game Industry. Links to the companies referenced in this release are below:
http://www.kidztech.net/
http://hanztoys.com/
www.globaltoyexperts.com
For more information please refer to the contact information below.
Contact
Steve Velte - Global Toy Enterprises
***@globaltoyexperts.com
