Global Toy Enterprises Announces the Acquisition of Hanz Toys by KidzTech Intelligent Corporation

Hong Kong Based KidzTech acquires Hanz Toys- a Division of Lassen Scientific

Hanz acquired by Global Toy Enterprises

Contact

Steve Velte - Global Toy Enterprises

***@globaltoyexperts.com Steve Velte - Global Toy Enterprises

End

-- Global Toy Enterprises is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hanz Toys, based in Redding, CA, by KidzTech Intelligent Co Ltd. a Hong Kong,China basedtoycompany. The Hanz Toy line consists of high end STEM construction kits with open ended construction capabilities that encourage creative designs and STEM skill development.KidzTech is a fast growing,six-year old toy and game company that offers a wide variety of products including a large selection of award winning RC products. Hanz is a division of Lassen Scientific, Inc. that is headed by CEO Nicholas J. Webb a top innovation thought leader and inventor that holds over 40 patents."We are excited to add the award winning Hanz product line to the KidzTech lineup. The Hanz line is really well conceived, is part of a very hot market segment and we look to expand the line in both North America and Globally," said Kenny Pui,Executive Director of KidzTech. "This acquisition fully aligns with KidzTech's goals of expanding our product line mix and global presence."Nicholas Webb, developer of the Hanz line will oversee the transition of Hanz assets to KidzTech. "I believe wcj that KidzTech will significantly build on the great successes that we have already enjoyed with this exciting product line," said Nicholas.Global Toy Enterprises, a Delaware M&A corporation, handled all M&A activities for the transaction and offers, with their affiliate Global Toy Experts, a variety of M&A and general consulting services in the Toy & Game Industry. Links to the companies referenced in this release are below:www.globaltoyexperts.comFor more information please refer to the contact information below.