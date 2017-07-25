Leading PEO, INFINITI HR, Hosts "The President's Club" on a Mediterranean Cruise to Greece

Members of this year's President's Club that are National Sales Leaders, Franchise Division Coordinators, Conversion Managers and HRIS Specialists of INFINITI HR travel on reward to Greece.

INFINITI HR, the leading Professional Employer Organization and Human Capital Management infrastructure designed for franchises, small and mid-size enterprises, welcomes 2017 President's Club honorees in Athens, Greece. The President's Club is the highest honor INFINITI HR bestows to exceptional associates and national alliance partners committed to the highest standards of innovation, teamwork, accountability and success for its clients.The members of this year's President's Club are National Sales Leaders, Franchise Division Coordinators, Conversion Managers and HRIS Specialists of INFINITI HR who achieved the prerequisite standard for revenue and client retention for the 2016 calendar year and represent the top ten percent of INFINITI HR offices during that time.As members of the 2017 President's Club, honorees proved their ability to persevere and rise above challenges. Their dedication to such an achievement is rewarded with an exceptional adventure to some of the most highly desirable destinations throughout the world. Such an achievement is a significant professional milestone cherished by team members and their honored guests."Congratulations 2017 President's Club honorees," INFINITI HR Division Vice President Daniel Mormino said. "You took personal ownership this year to exceed expectations for revenue growth through a world-class service standard. We thank you for your consistent commitment, innovation and teamwork to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients. Now it's your time to celebrate your triumphs and embrace this most exceptional President's Club adventure. Our President's Club cruise will take you throughout the Greek Isles including Santorini, Mykonos, Crete and Rhodes as we make our way to Athens in a 10 night exceptional experience you can cherish and always remember. Welcome to the 2017 INFINITI HR President's Club Cruise to Greece," Mormino said.The INFINITI HR President's Club has made its name as the gold standard in the PEO industry, open to all qualified team members and national alliance partners that share in the values that made INFINITI HR the Premium PEO for Franchises© and leading enterprises of all sizes throughout the United States. The INFINITI HR President's Club takes place every year at world-class international destinations.About INFINITI HRINFINITI HR is the Professional Employer Organization designed to protect franchisors, franchisees and leading enterprises from employer liability. Our PEO platform provides full Regulatory Compliance Management, On Demand HR Directors, Real-Time Payroll /Tax Filing, POS Integration and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance and Employee Benefits available in all 50 states.