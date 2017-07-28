 
Industry News





HONK! Festival 2017 -- save the dates: October 6-8, 2017

HONK! Festival: 12th Annual Festival of Activist Street Bands. Held throughout Somerville, Cambridge and Boston.
 
 
HONK! Festival
HONK! Festival
 
SOMERVILLE, Mass. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Time to mark the calendar for the twelfth annual HONK! Festival (www.honkfest.org), based in Davis Sq. Somerville, with events happening from October 6-8 throughout the neighborhoods of Somerville, as well as in Cambridge and Boston. HONK! is a rousing socio-political music spectacle which features social activist street bands from all over the world, who come together to share their different approaches in merrily instigating positive changes in their communities.

The full list of participating bands, along with an overview of all activities taking place, will be available soon after Labor Day weekend.

Basic listings information:

HONK! Festival
Festival of activist street bands.
October 6-8, 2017
Various neighborhoods throughout Somerville, Cambridge, and Boston.
Rain or shine; free and open to all.
For further information: www.honkfest.org, 617-383-HONK (4665).

Further background on the HONK! Festival:
An annual 3-day free festival bringing brass bands from all over the United States and the world to Somerville, MA for a celebration of music, community and activism. Organized entirely by volunteers and now in its 12th year, the festival kicks off on Friday night with a lantern parade in Davis Square neighborhoods and a band showcase. On Saturday more than 25 bands take over Davis Square for a giant music and dance party. On Sunday, local community groups, artists, and activists working for a variety of progressive causes — economic justice, protecting the environment, world peace, an end to racism — join the brass bands to make a spectacular parade from Davis Square to Harvard Square along Mass Avenue. Other HONK! Fest activities include a Day of Action, when bands convene to play on behalf of a cause, and roundtable discussions for participating musicians and organizers of other HONK! festivals around the country to gather and share experiences.  HONK! in Somerville has inspired festivals near – Providence, Brooklyn, Seattle, Austin, Detroit – and far – Australia and Brazil. Visit www.honkfest.org for further background info.

Media Contact
submitted by marycurtinproductions
[on behalf of the HONK! Festival]
617-470-5867
marycurtin@comcast.net
End
