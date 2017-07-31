News By Tag
Interview: Win Tickets to Alesana's Tour!
Read about what Alesana has been up to since launching their novel last year! And you can win tickets to their tour!
Thrillcall is giving away a pair of tickets to each date of Alesana's tour! See the full list of dates and instructions on how to enter below.
----
Thrillcall: In past interviews, you have talked about maintaining PMA (positive mental attitude). Since touring for so long at this point, what keeps your positivity flowing?
Alesana (Shawn Milke): PMA is all about finding the positive in a situation and not dwelling on the negative. Touring is hard, there is no questioning that. We miss our families, our beds, the ability to eat a decent home cooked meal. But we do not dwell on those things. We instead focus on each other, our music, our fans, and whatever journey on which we are embarking. When one guy is down, the others lift him up. We are family and we are there for one another. PMA is a culture and a community, not just a thought process.
TC: You guys are a well-read group, especially with naming your current tour, Hero With a Thousand Faces, after the Joseph Campbell book of the same title. The poster for it looks quite similar to last year's Game of Thrones ad, featuring characters in the Hall of Faces. Are you also fans of A Song of Ice and Fire?
SM: Huge fans. Admittedly, I've only read the first two books in the series but I have watched the entire series twice. I am so pumped for season 7 and if they do this final stretch of episodes well, it may go down as one of the greatest shows of all time. A fun fact, we did a tour a couple years ago called the Chaos Is A Ladder tour. We have definitely been fans of the series for a long time.
TC: When you sat down to write The Emptiness, you made a point to create your own stories rather than base your songs off of other works. Was this a random idea that stuck, or was it more of a personal challenge?
SM: Once we made the conscious decision to use literary works to inspire our music and lyrics as opposed to personal experience, the possibility of writing our own stories was immediately floated around. In fact, "The Last Three Letters" which appeared on our first full length, On Frail Wings of Vanity and Wax, was our first song to be entirely a work of our own fiction, and also helped to inspire The Annabel Trilogy. Our second record, Where Myth Fades To Legend, pushed us closer to telling our own stories as we intentionally bastardized famous fairy tales. When it came time for the third record we felt ready to completely dive into our own story. The process was very organic, nothing ever felt forced or contrived.
***** Read more of the interview: http://blog.thrillcall.com/
To win tickets, you will need to download the Thrillcall app: https://getapp.thrillcall.com/?
Alesana Tour
8/4 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
8/5 – Easton, PA @ One Center Studio
8/7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
8/8 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
8/10 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
8/11 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabs
8/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
8/13 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
8/14 – Lubbock, TX @ Jakes
8/16 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
8/18 – Louisville, KY @ Diamond Concert Hall
8/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
