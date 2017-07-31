 
Throttle Valve Cable Corrector Kit (TV Cable Corrector Kit) for Eldebrock Style Throttle Arm

 
 
TV CABLE CORRECTER KIT FOR EDLEBROCK STYLE
Listed Under

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- ENG-000-309

California Pony Cars presents the Throttle Valve Cable Corrector Kit (TV Cable Corrector Kit) for Eldebrock Style Throttle Arm. This TV cable corrector kit repositions the throttle linkage pivot point to duplicate OE travel and corrects the pivot location for the TV cable on carburetors with Edelbrock-style linkage.

Features:

• Ensures proper transmission pressure and shift timing.
• Precisely sets the distance of OE TV cable travel
• Eliminates the need for other high-cost adapter systems.

This kit includes the following:

• TV corrector plate
• Throttle Cable Stud
• Lock washer
• (2) Bolts
• (3) Nuts
• (2) Washers

Note: This kit is for carburetors with Eldebrock aftermarket style throttle arm.

MSRP: $39.95


Please note that this part is also included in the following AOD Conversion Kits:

- 1965-1966 AOD Conversion Kit for Edlebrock Style Carburetors: P/N: TRA-656-404

-1967-1970 AOD Conversion Kit for Edlebrock Style Carburetors: TRA-670-403


About California Pony Cars:

CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases, our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production" quality of the original mass produced OEM part. When you buy California Pony Parts products, you can be sure you are receiving the highest quality products and that you are dealing with a company whose reputation for dependability, fairness and customer satisfaction has helped California Pony Cars to become a leader in the industry. We are very proud of our company's reputation for quality and customer service. For more information about California Pony Cars, check out the company's website at http://calponycars.com.

View online: http://calponycars.com/1964-1973-classic/1050-throttle-va...

Contact
California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
End
Source:
Email:***@calponycars.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Jul 31, 2017
