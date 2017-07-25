News By Tag
State Officials and Cyber Experts join Ariento for Up On Cyber
The conference will include opening remarks by state officials Senator Ben Allen and Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, and feature the Vice-Chair of the Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley.
As Ariento specializes in providing secure IT solutions for small businesses and organizations, Up On Cyber has been constructed to educate attendees on the impacts that cyber is having on small businesses, while providing them with the information and resources to defend against this growing threat.
From information security, cyberliability insurance and HIPAA compliance to digital forensics, cyber experts will cover a wide variety of topics in an effort to ensure their guests do not become the next targets of opportunity. The cyber experts participating in the event include: Robert E. Braun of Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP; Special Agent Michael Sohn; Randy Werner, Loss Prevention Executive with CAMICO; Melvin Osswald, Vice President of underwriting for NAS Insurance Services; and Chris Rose, Founder and Managing Partner of Ariento.
Up On Cyber will be held from 8am-1pm on Friday, August 4, 2017 at the James West Alumni Center located on the campus of UCLA, and is open to the general public. The cost to attend the event is $5.00 and all proceeds will be donated to the country's men and women in uniform.
To learn more about the conference, register to attend or sponsor the event, visit: https://www.uponcyber.com/
