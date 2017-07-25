News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces FC Ginga as Florida Gold Coast Conference Expansion Team
Miami-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2017 Summer Season Campaign
Based in Miami, Fla., FC Ginga will begin UPSL play in the Florida Gold Coast Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are pleased to announce FC Ginga as a new member of the UPSL in the Florida Gold Coast Conference. Ginga is a quality side and we're excited that they've chosen to continue their Pro Development path and be a member of the UPSL Florida Gold Coast Conference. We wish the best for Joao Garcia and FC Ginga as the club gets going this season."
FC Ginga was founded in 2016 by Joao Garcia, 31, a former three-year team captain of the Barry University men's team. He completed several prestigious internships, including, with Santos FC in São Paulo, Brasil, in 2013, and with FC Bayern Munich in Germany in March 2015. He currently serves as an Men's Assistant Soccer Coach at Barry University.
FC Ginga Owner and Head Coach Joao Garcia said, "We started out trying to give a group of young college guys the experience and an environment that would show them a little about what it takes to be players at a professional team. We allow them practice and train and give them the opportunity to evolve, and then maybe they'll understand that it's really about mentality and attitude."
FC Ginga was unbeaten in its Pro Development start, and has carried its momentum to the UPSL, winning in its league debut, 3-1, over Los Lobos on Saturday, July 22.
"We see the UPSL making strides in America and markets are opening up all over. The UPSL is where the real grass-roots growth is happening in the game and we think we can bring an international awareness to the league," Garcia said. "Let us bring these Brazilian players that have played in their national team structure and make them aware of the of the UPSL, and make the league in South America aware of the UPSL and, 'Hey, you're a player in the third division why not come to the U.S. and see if the UPSL could be a stepping stone toward a professional career here in North America.'"
Brazilian Sinue Zardo, 48, a former professional player for Gremio in Brazil's first division, among others, will serve as FC Ginga's Technical Director.
"I am excited to be associated with a league that will implement promotion and relegation,"
The team is exploring venue options in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will announce its upcoming game schedule.
About Football Club Ginga
Football Club Ginga is an American Soccer club currently based in Miami, Fla. and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. FC Ginga will begin play in the UPSL's Florida Gold Coast Conference.
Founded in 2016, FC Ginga can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Joao Garcia
Direct: 305-432-8275
Email: JGarcia@barry.edu
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
