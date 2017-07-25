Folk crew Merry Hell release new EP 'Come On, England!'

Merry Hell

End

-- The UK team of contemporary-folk artists called Merry Hell have released their latest EP album, "Come On, England!" The EP has been proudly published on the Merry Hell Music independent record label without the direction of the corporate music industry. Genuine, polished, proud and uncompromising, "Come On, England!" is as much a humanitarian rallying cry as it is an English one.Asked to cite some chief musical influences, Merry Hell speak of "A hugely diverse range, from church music to classic folk, including Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and English artists such as Dick Gaughan, all that married to the energy of punk and global politics."Merry Hell's new "Come On, England!" EP showcases two tracks from last year's popular "Bloodlines"full-length and one from their 2011 LP, "Blink... And You Miss It," a new live take of "The War Between Ourselves." Also showcased on the EP is an an acoustic reworking of 'Lean On Me, Love' from their debut 2011 record as it is now performed live."It generally has the effect of bringing even large audiences to silence," writes Merry Hell of the track. "It brings couples together, too. They get inspired by the words and sentiments of the song.""Lean On Me, Love" is the public's first peek at their forthcoming 2018 album, "Anthems To The Wind."Merry Hell's current official bio describes them as offering "a joyful, uplifting slice of folk-rock with a message: an alternative national anthem for these troubled times. Based in North West England, this award winning group celebrate community, togetherness and love as antidotes to conflict, division and hatred."Asked to describe the themes of their new EP, Merry Hell write, "The songs express the hope that togetherness can be an antidote to alienation and division, both in politics and personal relationships. Invoking the power of peace and united voices, 'We Need Each Other Now' speaks for itself, while 'Come On, England!' is an alternative national anthem appealing to the nation's traditions of tolerance and resistance to totalitarianism."Merry Hell consistently win awards, often for reasons surpassing those of mere musical quality. Most recently, Manchester's LBGTQ+ Wigan Pride organization selected "Loving the Skin You're In" by Merry Hell as their anthem.As one website has described Merry Hell's humanist leanings, "The call to counter-racism and the encouragement of collective responsibility has never sounded so damned catchy!"A tireless band of players, Merry Hell are slated to perform at gigs and festivals throughout the UK as their tour continues over the whole of 2017."Come On, England!" by Merry Hell is available online worldwide from over 600 quality music stores beginning July 31 2017. Get in early, folk fans. Very early.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writer