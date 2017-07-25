Country(s)
Your Marketing Dollars Can Also Help Children In Need
Gemstone Data partners with Children's Hunger Fund to help companies generate more business while feeding children in need.
LOS ANGELES - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- In order to provide meals to suffering children, Gemstone Data has agreed to partner with Children's Hunger Fund (CHF) through the month of August by giving 10% of proceeds from orders placed with promo code CFH for any direct mail list, telemarketing list, or email marketing campaign.
"We've always believed that we only succeed when our clients succeed, and we're excited to be working with CHF because together, everyone wins!" said Peter George, of Gemstone Data. "Personally, we love and believe in what CHF is doing by equipping churches to feed children in need and deliver them hope."
With the help of partnerships like Gemstone Data, over 45 million meals were raised through Children's Hunger Fund in 2016 to help children and families in 25 countries. The organization has set a goal to raise 55 million meals in 2017.
"Peter and Gemstone are an inspiration,"
With an overall efficiency rating of 97% during its 25-year history, Children's Hunger Fund is able to provide a meal for 25¢. Meals are delivered in Food Paks, boxes of up to 20 pounds of nutritious food. Food Paks are packed CHF distribution centers, and are delivered directly to the homes of domestic and international families by CHF partner churches.
Gemstone Data is a leading provider of direct marketing lists. Businesses around the country use Gemstone's data to fuel their direct marketing campaigns. Gemstone's web-based data portal gives their customers access to consumer and business databases, run customized counts, and download direct mail lists and telemarketing lists in real-time. Gemstone Data offers an all-inclusive email marketing solution, which includes email creative, deployment services, and detailed tracking. Gemstone Data at (888) 267-4321, info@gemstonedata.com, or visit Gemstone Data.
Founded by Dave Phillips in 1991, Children's Hunger Fund has served the needs of children through gospel-centered mercy ministry for over twenty-five years. The charity has distribution centers in Chicago, San Antonio, Dallas, and at its headquarters in Los Angeles. At each center, bulk food is packed by volunteers into "Food Paks" (a box of up to 20 pounds of nutritious food). Food Paks are distributed to millions of children and families in need throughout the U.S. and worldwide through a unique process, utilizing a Mercy Network of pastors and local churches who deliver the Food Paks into the homes of families in each region that is served. For more information visit www.childrenshungerfund.org
