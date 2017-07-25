News By Tag
Lee's Summit Missouri Real Estate Hot! Inventory Low!
Homeowners in Lee's Summit are able to list their homes and sell them quickly... maybe too quickly for some!
So what does all this doom and gloom mean to the average home seller who wants to sell? Well, supply and demand will make homes go for more money. I have had many listings get multiple offers after just a few days on market. Many of the offers are above list price, which can trigger some appraisal issues since the actual market hasn't caught up with some of the crazy offers being submitted.
As far as a place to live, in September 2016 was awarded Money Magazines list of best places to live. It was ranked as the best place to live in Missouri and 43 on the list of Top 50 best places to live in the country.
In 2010 Lee's Summit had the honor of having one of the best downtowns in the country.
If you haven't been to Lee's Summit Missouri you should, if you have, you should come back!
Mitch Young
Chartwell Realty
***@mitchyoung.net
