Lee's Summit Missouri Real Estate Hot! Inventory Low!

-- Lee's Summit, MO is a great area to live in! Located in Eastern Jackson County, Missouri, Lee's Summits Real Estate market is having a boost from the "new buyer interest" as well. Lack of inventory has caused a 10,12% decline in sales in Lee's Summit. It isn't because of a lack of buyers, it's because of a lack of inventory. Comparing inventory from June 2016 to June of 2017 we see a -30.4% decrease in the amount of homes that people can buy.So what does all this doom and gloom mean to the average home seller who wants to sell? Well, supply and demand will make homes go for more money. I have had many listings get multiple offers after just a few days on market. Many of the offers are above list price, which can trigger some appraisal issues since the actual market hasn't caught up with some of the crazy offers being submitted.As far as a place to live, in September 2016 was awarded Money Magazines list of best places to live. It was ranked as the best place to live in Missouri and 43 on the list of Top 50 best places to live in the country.In 2010 Lee's Summit had the honor of having one of the best downtowns in the country.If you haven't been to Lee's Summit Missouri you should, if you have, you should come back!