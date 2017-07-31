News By Tag
Melvin Osswald of NAS Insurance to speak at Up on Cyber
Melvin joined NAS in 2002 and specializes in healthcare, cyber liability, employment practice, directors and officers coverage. Melvin currently supports NAS' reinsurance programs working with over 75 program partners throughout the US.
Melvin oversees the underwriting and product development of Cyber Liability, Billing Errors and Omissions, Employment Practices Liability, and Directors and Officers programs created to address the new exposures facing healthcare providers. She has been featured as a guest speaker at various industry conferences addressing the evolving professional liability risks in healthcare and served on the Steering Committee of the Southern California Chapter of the Professional Liability Underwriting Society (PLUS).
"We are extremely excited to have Melvin as one of our speakers." said Dan Baldini, Partner at Ariento. "Her knowledge and experience with cyber liability insurance will give attendees additional insights on how to protect their business."
Up On Cyber will be held on Friday, August 4th at the James West Alumni Center that is located on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, and will provide attendees with a unique look at the effects of cyber, specifically the impacts it is having on the nation's small businesses.
Ariento is a service-disabled military-veteran owned company with offices in both Los Angeles and Sacramento. They use over 30 years of experience in cybersecurity with various military branches and government organizations to offer secure IT services and solutions for small businesses and organizations. As a veteran-owned company, Ariento is ensuring all proceeds from the event are donated to charities that benefit the country's men and women in uniform.
To learn more about Up On Cyber 2017, register to attend or sponsor the event, visit: https://www.uponcyber.com/
