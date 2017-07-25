News By Tag
Art Galaxie creates a new and exceptional Art Book Collection: Masters of Painting
An essential compendium that sums up exceptional Contemporary Art
The connection between the creator and the spectator is established not only visually, but textually as well. The reader is offered with proper contextualization of the work of each artist, providing him with the right tools to disclose what at first glance appears to be blurred between lines, spots and colours. It unleashes a new perspective that not only allows us to understand the meanings already in place, but also add those of the viewer's interpretation. Based on the structure that Masters of Painting provides, signifiers and significances are explained in a theoretical and aesthetical framework. A fresh and original approach, contradicting any confining view, whose goal is art itself; a decisive contribution when it comes to allowing the reader to fully explore art, attaining a deeper and better understanding, hence making the most out of it at all levels.
Masters of Painting has just been published across the world, a book that, besides opening the doors of Contemporary Art, has the mission of portraying the solution of an old equation: to connect contemporary artists and most recent trends, with a broad and multicultural audience. Its purpose goes even further as it appeals to both sides simultaneously:
This book gathers relevant names within the realm of Contemporary Art, introducing them to the public not always acquainted with concepts and traits and the knowledge beyond the canvas itself. By establishing this bridge, so often overlooked, Masters of Painting is a breath of fresh air, adding new life and meaning to contemporaneity, narrowing the bonds between the pictorial production and its audience.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to get your own copy of Masters of Painting.
Take a sneak peak inside this extremely inspirational edition by visiting: www.artgalaxie.com
You can also purchase it on Amazon:
http://amzn.to/
About the author:
Pedro Boaventura is a fine arts artist. He is a scholar of several artistic currents and painting techniques, a quite patent factor in his diversified artwork that he has developed over the last two decades. He is the founder of Art Galaxie (artgalaxie.com)
About Art Galaxie
Art Galaxie's mission is to disseminate art through diverse mediums and complimentary platforms. With offices in Lisbon and Doha, the company's art portal represents more than 300 outstanding artists from more than 70 countries. It also has a philanthropic project called "Art of Giving" which helps several charity organizations raise funds for their causes. Additionally they help promote artists who cannot afford it.
The Company also creates documentary films, and concern themselves with a creative component and keeping updated with the latest technologies such as 3D and animation. In parallel, they also provide several professional art services exclusively for artists and galleries. This includes creation of websites, art books, and art marketing, offering 360-degree service of high quality products that the public is already familiar with. This is definitely a must for any artist or art lover. For more information, please visit Art Galaxie's website.
