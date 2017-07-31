News By Tag
Stauffer's Cleaning Now Servicing Businesses in West Chester, PA
Stauffer's Cleaning specializes in floor cleaning and janitorial for Commercial and Industrial businesses. They take great pride in not ripping off their customers, and this is a huge reason why they have taken over cleaning for so many businesses in Lancaster. They charge incredibly fair pricing which you will not find anywhere else, and the quality of cleaning that they bring is unbeatable. They even offer the option of customized plans, so you only have to pay for what you want which has helped businesses save a lot of money! They are hoping that the West Chester area will be welcoming to their way of doing business.
https://www.staufferscleaning.com/
Contact
Nathan Stauffer
717-925-0463
nathan@staufferscleaning.com
Page Updated Last on: Jul 31, 2017