Stauffer's Cleaning Now Servicing Businesses in West Chester, PA

Nathan Stauffer

717-925-0463

Nathan Stauffer
717-925-0463
nathan@staufferscleaning.com

-- Stauffer's Cleaning, a Lancaster-based floor cleaning and janitorial company, has now expanded to include West Chester as one of the areas it offers services to. This company has been building it's list of loyal customers in the Lancaster area for quite some time, and the responses they received from current clients was one of the reasons they decided to get this expansion moving forward.Stauffer's Cleaning specializes in floor cleaning and janitorial for Commercial and Industrial businesses. They take great pride in not ripping off their customers, and this is a huge reason why they have taken over cleaning for so many businesses in Lancaster. They charge incredibly fair pricing which you will not find anywhere else, and the quality of cleaning that they bring is unbeatable. They even offer the option of customized plans, so you only have to pay for what you want which has helped businesses save a lot of money! They are hoping that the West Chester area will be welcoming to their way of doing business.