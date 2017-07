Engineered Tax Services and CPA Academy Join Forces for an Insider's Look at Tax Reform

This Wednesday, catch an insider's look at tax reform and what's happening on Capitol Hill. It is a free course, and CPA's and enrolled agents earn one CPE credit.

-- Engineered Tax Services (ETS) and the CPA Academy are coming together this Wednesday at 3 p.m. (EST) to discuss what the American people should be doing in anticipation for tax reform. Since the change of administration in January of 2017, tax reform has become a top legislative priority. Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, is proposing massive changes to the tax code that would have dramatic impacts on all businesses. Although there are many steps left in the legislative process, there are several factors businesses should consider and plan for now to prepare for potential changes. Tax reform expert and CEO of ETS, Julio Gonzalez, along instructor, Heidi Henderson, and guest speakers Jerome Pierce Jr., Shannon Scott-Paul, Duane J. Desiderio, and former IRS attorney, Kreig Mitchell will discuss the following learning objectives:· A comparison of the three blueprints for tax reform from the Ways and Means committee (Congress), the Senate and the Trump administration· Understanding the differences, the most controversial aspects of each, and the most likely to pass with high support· Tax planning implications· Real Estate proposed tax changes· The elimination of the death tax and estate planning implications· Energy Efficiency Incentives and the future of the Clean Act of AmericaRegister Here: https://www.cpaacademy.org/ signup Tax reform expert, Mr. Julio Gonzalez, formed the Gonzalez Family Office and is the CEO of Engineered Tax Services, which preserves wealth through engineering-based services such as energy tax incentives, cost segregation studies, disposition studies, repair regulation compliance, reserve studies, and engineering insurance appraisals. In addition to ETS and GFO, Julio oversees the family operational companies including Your EFO, Calle Gato Ocho (CGO), and Engineered Venture Services (EVS).Julio is committed to educating the accounting, financial advisor, and real estate investor communities on engineering-based accounting services and related tax benefits of these services. He is a regular public speaker on a national level regarding tax reform, green construction, cost segregation studies, and the emerging energy tax programs. Julio has had several articles published nationally in many accounting and real estate investment publications. He works weekly with Congress and Senate on the tax reform blueprint. Visit http://www.EngineeredTaxServices.com for more information.