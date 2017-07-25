News By Tag
Engineered Tax Services and CPA Academy Join Forces for an Insider's Look at Tax Reform
This Wednesday, catch an insider's look at tax reform and what's happening on Capitol Hill. It is a free course, and CPA's and enrolled agents earn one CPE credit.
· A comparison of the three blueprints for tax reform from the Ways and Means committee (Congress), the Senate and the Trump administration
· Understanding the differences, the most controversial aspects of each, and the most likely to pass with high support
· Tax planning implications
· Real Estate proposed tax changes
· The elimination of the death tax and estate planning implications
· Energy Efficiency Incentives and the future of the Clean Act of America
Register Here: https://www.cpaacademy.org/
More About Julio Gonzalez
Tax reform expert, Mr. Julio Gonzalez, formed the Gonzalez Family Office and is the CEO of Engineered Tax Services, which preserves wealth through engineering-
Julio is committed to educating the accounting, financial advisor, and real estate investor communities on engineering-
Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
