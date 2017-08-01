News By Tag
Blog and Social Marketing Lead to Increased Travel Bookings
Cooperatize and ADARA Partnership Now Allows Brands to Track Conversions from Sponsored Content Campaigns
Cooperatize was able to place ADARA Impact tracking pixels on blog posts sponsored by Destination Gettysburg and promoted by a variety of bloggers via their social channels. As a requirement of the sponsored post, Cooperatize tracks story reads, engagement, and a slew of other analytics. However, the data trail would end once the reader left the blog post and did not opt to go directly to the destination's web site.
The partnership with ADARA allows destinations to now connect the dots between top of funnel activities and actual purchases through ADARA's Impact product. With a 90-day tracking window, the joint data from Destination Gettysburg's campaign reports that 1.2% of all readers performed a flight search with 14.8% of those booking one or more passengers and 3.8% of all readers performing a hotel search with 6.8% of those booking one or more nights. The results are in line with other forms of advertising except that sponsored stories are meant as a discovery tool. Both companies believe that there are a slew of other searchers that fell outside of the campaign window.
"I'm very excited about what we can do to understand how data and stories blend together and what this means for the future of travel," says Roger Wu, co-founder of Cooperatize. Scott Garner, ADARA's President of Data & Analytics said "The partnership with Cooperatize is a natural fit for ADARA Impact and we are thrilled to be able to help measure the effectiveness of Cooperatize campaigns and justify their strong place in the media mix."
Moving forward, both companies have announced a joint integration that allows destinations, hotels, and airlines, to test the narratives behind their products that excite and motivate travelers to select their respective brands for their next journey.
About Cooperatize
Founded in 2013 in New York City, Cooperatize is the world's leading sponsored content marketplace focused on travel. With over 40,000 bloggers and influencers worldwide, Cooperatize has worked with destinations on nearly every continent, and has utilized the most cutting edge technologies to ensure that the right audience sees the right stories at the right time. For more information please visit http://www.cooperatize.com or email info@cooperatize.com.
About ADARA
ADARA is the world's travel data co-op providing a unique holistic understanding of travel patterns, trends and behavior. It's a safe and secure way to share and analyze historical and real time data about more than 500 million monthly unique traveler profiles from more than 175 of the world's top travel businesses. The ADARA data co-op fuels three core business areas: Advertising, Measurement & Analytics and Traveler Intelligence. Together they provide unparalleled access to insights and knowledge allowing travel marketers to increase marketing efficiency, maximize revenues and grow their brands.
