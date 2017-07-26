News By Tag
Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts Hosts San Antonio CME Conference for Primary & Specialty Care
Continuing Medical Education for Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants & Physicians
The San Antonio CME Conference is one of our most popular and fastest growing CME events for NPs, PAs and Physicians. The San Antonio CME Conference will include cutting edge medical education from passionate speakers that inspire attendees. Our conference is a great way to network with medical industry peers and learn in an intimate group setting. The topics for this CME Conference include Dermatology, Women's Health, Orthopedics, Emergency Medicine and Cardiology.
Creator of Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts, Chuck Dillehay, says, "Our motto is "making medical meetings fun" and San Antonio is the perfect place to do just that". Mixing business with pleasure is easy when you make the most of your free time with all that San Antonio has to offer. Earn your CME or CE credits during the day, then enjoy your off-hours strolling down the Riverwalk.
For additional information about our San Antonio CME Conference such as hotel group rates, daily schedules, session descriptions, speaker bios and fun things to do, visit our website (https://dmgcme.com/
About Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts
Producing over two decades of extraordinary continuing education for tens of thousands of healthcare professionals, Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts is one of the most popular and fastest growing events in the country. Life is short, budgets are limited. Make the most of your CME or CE experience! To learn more about our CME Conferences, visit www.skinbonescme.com or call us at 770.640.1022.
