 
News By Tag
* Biblical
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chester
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625


Dear Mrs. Noah: Letters to Unnamed Women of the Bible Now Available

This new book will be one of the most popular available today. It is a unique and imaginative approach to Biblical unknown personalities. It will be available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
 
 
Book Cover - Small
Book Cover - Small
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Biblical

Industry:
Books

Location:
Chester - Virginia - US

Subject:
Products

CHESTER, Va. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- CONTACT:

Rick Bates, Managing Editor

CrossLink Publishing

888-697-4851

publisher@crosslingpublishing.com

God created you and knows you by name.  Discover the power of naming.

Castle Rock, CO/August 11, 2017– CrossLink Publishing is pleased to announce the release in paperback and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of Dear Mrs. Noah:Letters to Unnamed Women of the Bible by Roberta Damon of Chester, VA.

Dr. Phyllis Rodgerson Pleasants Tessieri, John F. Loftis Professor of Church History emeritus, Baptist Theological Seminary of Richmond states, "Imaginatively entering into the Biblical text using her knowledge of historical context and family psychology, Dr. Damon creates an  evocative text for recognizing issues of faith, doubt, belief, identity, shame and affirmation in both historical and contemporary people.'

Many women in Scripture are known only by some event (The Woman at the Well, The Widow's Mite), by some illness (The Woman with the Issue of Blood, The Woman Bent Over Double), or by their relationship to a man (Peter's Mother-in-law, Job's Wife).  Not being named strikes at issues of identity and worth.  Dear Mrs. Noah  consists of letters written to women of the Bible, the naming of each woman, and questions for personal pondering or group discussion.

Dear Mrs. Noah: Letters to Unnamed Women of the Bible (ISBN 978-1-63357-102-0 Trade Paper 134 pages, $14.95,

BIBLE STUDY )from CrossLink Publishing, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.

About the Author

Roberta Damon holds a doctorate in marriage and family counseling.  Her career includes missionary service in Brazil, and years of counseling at First Baptist Church in Richmond, VA, and the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. She has written for denominational publications in both English and Portuguese. The author offive previous books, she is the wife of one, the mother of two and the grandmother of three.

About the Publisher

CrossLink Publishing is a traditional Christian publishing company based in Castle Rock, CO.  CrossLink publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by AtlasBooks.  For more information, visit CrossLink Publishing.com.

Contact
Rick Bates
publisher@crosslink.org
***@crosslink.org
End
Source:Crosslink Publishing
Email:***@crosslink.org
Tags:Biblical
Industry:Books
Location:Chester - Virginia - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share