Not Business As Usual: Introducing Virtual Staffing Source: The Extended Arm for Your Business
Virtual Staffing Source (VSS) service offerings includes administrative services, documentation, limited event planning, human resources support, marketing support, social media management, management consulting and training & development. The company specializes in looking at the prospect client's complete need profile. VSS prefers to work with customers repeatedly to accomplish their growth goals so that they can earn their trust by exceeding their expectations on a consistent basis. It is through the formulation of project management and relationship development that has allowed companies such as Z-Best Barbeque to move forward with their expansion plans. "We started by offering a customer service training class for their team. We now support them with documentation, event planning, human resource support, marketing and management consulting. We are able to save their company thousands of payroll dollars because they can pay for the tasks as they require it. They do not have to staff a human resource department, marketing department or clerical team. It works very well," explains Diane Day.
With the use of national Virtual Assistants (VA), the company offers virtual support using technology at home base offices. Just recently, the administrative team was forced to move into a central location just for the purpose of expanding operations to a national level. "We currently have clients in Pittsburgh, PA, Tampa, Fl, and Savannah, GA. Our goal is to become an international company that has clients and VAs working with us in other countries," explains Diane Day.
A typical consultation with the VSS team usually discovers multiple ways the customer can accomplish their goals efficiently with Virtual Assistant support. For instance, a small business may use VSS to develop their social media platform; design their website; develop their printed marketing materials; write press releases; plan a grand opening event; hire and train the company's team members; develop proposals and support leadership development. Each project is contracted and paid separately as the client is ready to initiate the project.
Virtual Staffing Source is now taking appointments with companies who can use support reaching their business goals. VSS service portfolio includes recruiting for clients. They often host job fairs for their current clients who are seeking to hire both full-time and part-time industry type of positions. Their next job fair is scheduled for August 3, 2017 from 1 pm to 3 pm. For more information, Virtual Staffing Source can be reached at 412-607-0850 or at info@virtualstaffingsource.com. Virtual Staffing Source invites everyone to like their business Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/
