News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
August 4th Hampton Gift Bags Are Beach Bound!
Contact: Jane Ubell 917-848-3353
Jane@MadisonandMulholland.com
HamptonGiftBag.com
Aug 4th 2017 Hampton Gift Bags
Aug 4, 2017 (Bridgehampton, NY) – Celebrities, VIPs, and Hampton-ites will be treated to the 2017 August 4th Hampton Gift Bag as they continue to summer on the beaches of Long Island. The award-winning Hampton Gift Bag program was designed to encourage reading and literacy.
"Got E-overload? Seems we all need an electronic-free vacation every now and then. Which is why reading 'hold-it-in-
What's in the Aug 4th Bag: After Andy: Adventures in Warhol Land; The Beach at Painter's Cove; Botanical Garden & Mandalas- Adult Coloring Books; The Café by the Sea; Celebration;
Where to pick up your bags: If you are in the Hamptons they will be offered free to guests at Southampton Inn, Baron's Cove, Hotel Indigo, and Mill House Inn. Gift bags are available for pick up at the Lucille Khornak Gallery in Bridgehampton on weekends only.
NOTE: These gift bags are free to anyone in the Hamptons, however we recommend you reserve your gift bag before they run out (a nominal fee is requested for your reservation)
About: Madison & Mulholland, Inc has been gifting in the Hamptons since 2002. The Hampton Gift Bag program is now an anticipated tradition.
For reservations:
Contact
Hampton Gift Bag
***@madisonandmulholland.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse