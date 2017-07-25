 
August 4th Hampton Gift Bags Are Beach Bound!

 
 
AUGUST 4TH PICTURE
AUGUST 4TH PICTURE
 
SAG HARBOR, N.Y. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Press Release
Contact: Jane Ubell 917-848-3353

Jane@MadisonandMulholland.com

HamptonGiftBag.com

Aug 4th 2017 Hampton Gift Bags

Aug 4, 2017 (Bridgehampton, NY) – Celebrities, VIPs, and Hampton-ites will be treated to the 2017 August 4th Hampton Gift Bag as they continue to summer on the beaches of Long Island. The award-winning Hampton Gift Bag program was designed to encourage reading and literacy.

"Got E-overload? Seems we all need an electronic-free vacation every now and then. Which is why reading 'hold-it-in-your-hands' books are on the rise this summer in the Hamptons. This weekend is exceptional with all the amazing titles on board, including bestselling authors, Nicholas Sparks, Sandra Brown, Delia Ephron, Dot Journaling expert, Rachel Wilkerson Miller and plus learn a new language with Travelflips and our friends at Belgian Boys are treating us to a few"off-the-diet treats!" Jane Ubell-Meyer, founder, Madison & Mulholland.

What's in the Aug 4th Bag:  After Andy: Adventures in Warhol Land; The Beach at Painter's Cove; Botanical Garden & Mandalas- Adult Coloring Books; The Café by the Sea; Celebration; Dear Limits, Get Out Of My Way; Dot Journaling- A Practical Guide; The Life She Was Given; The Lover's Tango; The People We Hate At The Wedding; Seeing Red; Siracusa; Two by Two; The Worry-Free Mind. The bags will also include a selection of: Belgian Boys- Mini Cookie Stash, Completely Bare Hair Removal, and TRAVELFLIPS language flash cards.Due to the large number of books, each gift bag will contain a maximum of 7 books.

Where to pick up your bags: If you are in the Hamptons they will be offered free to guests at Southampton Inn, Baron's Cove, Hotel Indigo, and Mill House Inn. Gift bags are available for pick up at the Lucille Khornak Gallery in Bridgehampton on weekends only.

NOTE:  These gift bags are free to anyone in the Hamptons, however we recommend you reserve your gift bag before they run out (a nominal fee is requested for your reservation).  Madison & Mulholland is proud to work with ARI-CT, a non-profit organization in Stamford, CT (shipping is available for a fee).

About: Madison & Mulholland, Inc has been gifting in the Hamptons since 2002. The Hampton Gift Bag program is now an anticipated tradition.

For reservations: HamptonGiftBag.com

Hampton Gift Bag
***@madisonandmulholland.com
