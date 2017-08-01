News By Tag
Chad Strong Releases New Short Story Collection
The Canadian author of High Stakes, the two-time award nominated historical novel, has just released Mixed Grazing: A Collection of Short Stories, presenting eight of his most popular tales from multiple genres.
Mixed Grazing will be released in paperback through both Amazon and Barnes & Noble for $5.99, and in e-book formats at .99 cents for Kindle, B&N's Nook, iBooks, Kobo and many others. Readers can download the e-books from their favorite online retailer or through Smashwords.
Like High Stakes, some of the stories are set in the Victoria, BC area, where Strong grew up horseback riding and hiking along densely forested west coast trails. He hopes locals will enjoy the familiar settings – and forgive him when he takes a pinch of artistic license for the sake of the story.
"It was very uplifting to receive a note from a gentleman who said he knew the Bear Hill and Elk Lake area and found himself right there again as he read the story. I can't say how great it is that readers will reach out and share an experience like that with me."
Chad Strong can be contacted via his Website at http://www.chadstrongswriting.weebly.com , or by email at chadstrongwriting@
About Chad Strong
A Canadian writer, Chad Strong has been privileged to live in different parts of this vast and varied country: from Victoria, BC on the west coast, to the Manitoba prairie, to southern Ontario. He grew up reading fiction and non-fiction of all sorts, from westerns to fantasies, from adventures to history. His writing has followed suit across multiple genres. Some of his short stories have received Reader's Choice awards, and High Stakes, his first novel, made Finalist for two distinct awards: The Western Fictioneers' Peacemaker Award for Best First Western Novel, and in the RONE Awards for Best American Historical Novel.
Contact
Chad Strong
***@gmail.com
