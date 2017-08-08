Southern Ocean Chamber Women In Business September 26 at Health Village Imaging

Women doing business in the Long Beach Island Region are invited to make new connections, tour facilities and enjoy a healthy breakfast while discussing the topic of Women's Health and Medicine with Laura Tavarez, MD at chamber event.

Media Contact

6094947211

***@sochamber.com 6094947211

End

-- Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce invites Women in Business to add September 26 10am networking event to their fall calendars. Health Village Imaging will be hosting the next popular Women in Business Roundtable at 1301 Route 72 W Ste 100, Manahawkin. The meeting will highlight and display plans for the new Women's Center which will be opening shortly. This is free a event, but RSVP is required as space is limited. To RSVP please contact the regional chamber at 609 494 7211 or email info@sochamber.comThis Roundtable discussion will feature Dr. Laura Tavarez, a primary care and family medicine physician with HackensackMeridianHealth who practices in Forked River. She will discuss the importance of women well visits and which tests or screenings are recommended for good health. Dr. Tavarez attended Medical School at Howard University College of Medicine. She completed her Residency at The Institute for Family Health at Mount Sinai Hosptial. In additional Health Village will provide materials focusing on women's health, tours of the facility will be given by staff technologists who will be happy to explain preparations, length of studies and answer any other questions. A healthy continental breakfast will be offered during networking.Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce has scheduled monthly roundtables hosted in women owned or operated businesses as part of their 2020 Vision strategic plan. For more information on the Women in Business or other programs offered by the 103 year business organization, please go to www.visitLBIregion.com or stop by their visitor center at 265 W Ninth St Ship Bottom, follow on social as @southernoceanchamber or @LBIregion.