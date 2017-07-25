News By Tag
Excelsior Water Conditioning Company Provides Hard Facts about Hard Water
Haferman Water Conditioning provides hard water symptoms and solutions for local homeowners
Once you discover you have a hard water problem in your home, you might be wondering what you can do. Water softeners are a great way to alleviate the problem of hard water without breaking the bank. Haferman Water Conditioning specializes in installing, repairing and maintaining these types of water softeners and would like to provide you with a few of the benefits water softeners can provide to both your home and your water-using appliances.
Have you ever noticed white spots on your dishes or glassware? These are likely caused by hard water. These spots are unsightly and can make even the cleanest of dishes look like they haven't been washed in months. And, removing these white spots can be incredibly difficult after they happen. Water softeners eliminate this hard water problem, giving you cleaner looking dishes without the hassle.
Your water-using appliances will also thank you when you have a water softener installed. A water softener alleviates hard water, and that could help lengthen the life span of appliances like your dishwasher, washing machine, water dispenser and more.
Hard water can also cause scaling on bathroom and kitchen fixtures. Removing this scaling often requires much elbow grease and even harsh cleaning solutions. A water softener can aid in making these cleaning chemicals more effective, plus you will not have to buy as much to get the same type of cleaning results.
Haferman Water Conditioning is a full service reverse osmosis and water treatment company located in the south metro of the Twin Cities and serving Excelsior and the surrounding areas. They service all makes of water softeners, filters, and reverse osmosis drinking water systems. With over 40 years of experience in the water quality improvement industry, they offer rentals, sales and service. For more information, visit their website at http://www.hafermanwater.com/
